Katie Piper moves hair away from face
News

Katie Piper admits ‘the surgeries will continue’ for a long time after acid attack

Katie still has many surgeries to go

By Entertainment Daily
| Updated:

Writer, activist and TV presenter Katie Piper opened up to Hello about living with the medical complications of her acid attack.

In 2008, when she was just 24, Katie was attacked with sulphuric acid, leaving her with life-altering burns and scars.

Today, however, Katie has embraced her appearance and campaigns for women who have experienced the same horrific attacks.

In the new interview, Katie expressed: “My skin journey so far has been a long one. For anyone affected by burns or scars, it never really ends – you’re on that journey for the rest of your life.

“Initially, you have life-saving acute care, but once you’re through that survival stage, you’re almost starting again, getting to know your new face, body and identity. That’s a very difficult journey.”


“I am not a burnt person living with burns – I acquired some burns when I was younger and they fit around my lifestyle. The people that didn’t scar are the people who didn’t make it, they’re not here to tell their skin story,” she said.

Katie added that the scars could have a “negative connotation” of “I’m flawed, I’m not beautiful or perfect”.

However, she said they are a reminder that “I’m not beautiful like her, I’m beautiful like me”. She credits herself for getting through it and “making it”.

Read more: Lauren Goodger details ‘beautiful’ 24 hours with stillborn baby and admits ‘I didn’t want to let her go’

Katie went on to reveal that she still has many treatments ahead of her.

These treatments include stomach and oesophagus surgeries, and she also expressed that she had a recent operation on her eye due to “functional problems”.

Katie Piper speaking on Loose Women
Katie is one of the Loose Women panellists (Credit: ITV)

How does Katie campaign for change?

Since the attack, Katie has become well-known for her best-selling books, modelling career, television presenting, and activism.

Read more: Does Alex Scott have a partner? What happened with her Coronation Street ex?

In 2009, she set up The Katie Piper Foundation, which provides support and rehabilitation for burn survivors.

She has created and presented a podcast titled Extraordinary People where she chats to people who have experienced life-changing adversities and have turned their negative experiences into their power.

She has appeared in many documentaries focusing on bodily appearances, from botched surgeries to disfigurement.

Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix, and let us know what you think of this story.

Related Topics

Trending Articles

Rebekah Vardy and Judi Love
Loose Women under fire over Rebekah Vardy comments as Judi Love is asked to ‘explain herself’
Lawrence J Robb plays Mack Boyd in Emmerdale
Emmerdale star Lawrence Robb: Is he related to actress Natalie J Robb, who plays on-screen sister Moira?
Laura Hamilton smiling
Craig Doyle visibly shocked as Laura Hamilton strips to plunging white swimsuit live on air
Stacey and Linda Robson split image
Real reason Linda Robson was the only Loose Women panellist to attend Stacey Solomon’s wedding
Declan Donnelly and his brother inset
Concerned fans say same thing as Declan Donnelly is pictured carrying his brother’s coffin at funeral
Dermot and Dec Donnelly
Declan Donnelly delivers heartbreaking eulogy at brother’s funeral: ‘I can’t believe he’s gone’