Kate and Gerry McCann are reportedly suffering “unnecessary pain” over a girl who is claiming to be their missing daughter, Madeleine.

Sources close to the family have spoken out in the days since a young woman in Poland claimed to be Madeleine.

Girl claims she could be Kate and Gerry McCann’s daughter

In recent days, a young woman has come forward claiming to be the missing Madeleine.

Julia Wandelt from Poland has gone viral after suggesting she may be Maddie – who went missing in 2007.

Julia claims to have been a victim of sexual abuse when she was younger.

She also claims that a German paedophile was her abuser.

Additionally, Julia also has a marking on her eye – similar to Maddie’s coloboma.

She also points out that she has moles in similar positions to Madeleine.

Madeleine was born in 2003, meaning she would be 19 years old right now. Julia has been told she is 21, though admits this could be incorrect.

Madeleine McCann latest: Parents suffering ‘unnecessary pain’

However, Julia’s claims are reportedly putting Maddie’s parents – Kate and Gerry McCann – through some “unnecessary pain”.

A source close to the family spoke to The Sun about the McCann’s suffering.

“It causes unnecessary pain for Kate and Gerry,” they said.

“So many false claims have been made over the years and they don’t need any more,” they continued.

Kate and Gerry have devoted their lives to finding their missing daughter.

Their search has been ongoing for almost 16 years now.

Investigator hired by McCann’s addresses Julia’s claims

The investigator who was hired by the McCann’s has now addressed Julia’s claims that she is the missing girl.

Francisco Marco, head of the Metodo 3 agency, doesn’t believe that Julia is Madeleine.

Speaking to Spanish newspaper, El Periodico, he said: “Without knowing the details in depth, it doesn’t add up to me.

“I don’t think it’s her.”

It’s also claimed that he alleged that Julia is “someone who seeks notoriety”.

