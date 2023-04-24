Kate Garraway shared a snap of husband Derek as they enjoyed a “special weekend” recently.

The GMB star shared the update on her Instagram yesterday (Sunday, April 23), and fans were thrilled.

Kate Garraway shares snap of husband Derek

Yesterday saw Kate take to Instagram to share a new snap of her husband Derek. The 55-year-old shared three photos with her 1.1 million followers on Instagram yesterday.

The first picture shows Kate and Derek’s father digging and planting in the garden. The second shows Kate and Grandad squatting next to a new tree they’d planted.

The third photo is a family selfie, featuring Kate, her kids, Grandad, and Derek.

“Funny how it was just grandad & I for the digging & planting & then suddenly everyone appears when up!! >>>> crowning a very special weekend with the Drapers (Aunty Sue & grandma you are here in spirit) by planting a magnolia tree for #earthday. Happy Sunday everyone,” she captioned the snap.

Kate’s fans were thrilled by Derek’s appearance (Credit: ITV)

Fans react to Kate Garraway snap of husband Derek

Fans of the Good Morning Britain star were thrilled with her snap. Hundreds of fans and followers took to the comment section to gush over the new snap of Derek.

“Everything about these is gorgeous,” fellow GMB star Susanna Reid gushed.

“Awww it’s lovely to see Derek & happy Sunday to all of you too,” another fan wrote.

“Derek looks amazing,” a third wrote. “How absolutely wonderful to see a pic of Derek, and looking so well too. Has made my weekend this post,” another said.

“Ah such a lovely photo and I know it may not be the case but Derek looks really well,” a fifth commented.

Derek went back to hospital recently (Credit: ITV)

Derek Draper health update

The snap of Derek comes not long after Kate revealed that her husband had returned to hospital.

The couple attended an Elton John concert recently – and the legendary singer gave them a shoutout during the show.

Kate shared a clip of Elton giving them a shoutout on her Instagram.

“So this was a moment. Finally found someone who had actually filmed it rather than just burst into joyous tears as we did!!! Still can’t quite believe we were there at all. Even hours before we feared Derek would be too weak – but he was determined,” she said.

“Yes Derek has been back in hospital this week and yes there’s such a long road ahead but @eltonjohn & @davidfurnish you gave the kids and Derek a moment that we will never forget and has lifted their spirits again to feel anything is possible,” she then added.

