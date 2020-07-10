Kate Ferdinand shows off baby bump in summer dress

Pregnant Kate Ferdinand has showed off her growing bump in a summer outfit.

The star, who is expecting her first child with husband Rio Ferdinand, said she's been wearing trainers "every day" as they're comfortable.

Kate, 29, wore a black maxi dress with a pair of white trainers and a black bag.

What did Kate say?

Kate wrote in the caption: "Lovely little day out today.

"Trainers all day every day at the minute. Comfort first."

Fans gushed over the picture, with one commenting: "You look so beautiful!!"

Another wrote: "Kate you suit a bump sooo much."

Kate and Rio Ferdinand are expecting their first child (Credit: Peter Manning / SplashNews.com)

A third added: "Wowza. Looking incredible Kate."

Someone joked: "Wait until you can no longer do up the laces, flip flops become life."

Last month, Kate and husband Rio Ferdinand announced they were expecting their first child together.

Trainers all day every day at the minute. Comfort first.

The couple shared a video on Instagram breaking the news to Rio's three children.

In the video, Rio's three children are seen looking at a book.

Rio and Kate then broke the news and they all jumped up and cheered.

Kate wrote: "The crazy house is about to get a little bit crazier. Every time I watch this it makes me cry.

"The best reaction. Baby Ferdy, we are all so excited to meet you."

Meanwhile, Kate recently opened up about keeping fit while being pregnant.

What did she say?

The star shared a photo of herself at the couple's at-home gym.

Kate said: "It’s taken me some time to really get used to the fact that I’m growing a little human in me and to slow down.

"I’m always running around a hundred miles an hour, trying to do everything and taking it easy is just not in my makeup, it’s taken some adjustments."

She continued: "In regards to training I trained for the first 8 weeks and then became absolutely exhausted.

"It was hard for my mind but I really had to listen to my body; rest & take it easy.

"After the 12 week mark I have started to feel gradually better and felt I could get back into doing more bits that I would normally do and back into training slowly."

Kate recently spoke about keeping fit during pregnancy (Credit: SplashNews.com)

Kate added: "I’ve been doing Pilates & some weight training - my mind feels so much better for it.

"Saying all of this, there are still days I feel absolutely wiped out, have terrible migraines & I do just go back to bed."

She concluded: "It’s such an amazing feeling having a little human inside of you, our family is so excited but it’s also so scary being pregnant for the first time."

