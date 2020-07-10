The Latest Celebrity News & Showbiz Gossip
Friday 10th July 2020
News

Kate Ferdinand shows off baby bump in summer dress

Rio Ferdinand wife has been forced to stop wearing shoes!

By Rebecca Carter
Updated:
Tags: Kate Ferdinand, Rio Ferdinand

Pregnant Kate Ferdinand has showed off her growing bump in a summer outfit.

The star, who is expecting her first child with husband Rio Ferdinand, said she's been wearing trainers "every day" as they're comfortable.

Kate, 29, wore a black maxi dress with a pair of white trainers and a black bag.

View this post on Instagram

Lovely little day out today 🖤 ... trainers all day every day at the minute. Comfort first 🤗🤰🏼🥰

A post shared by Kate Ferdinand (@xkateferdinand) on

Read more: Pregnant Kate Ferdinand shows off incredible hair transformation after lockdown

What did Kate say?

Kate wrote in the caption: "Lovely little day out today.

"Trainers all day every day at the minute. Comfort first."

Fans gushed over the picture, with one commenting: "You look so beautiful!!"

Another wrote: "Kate you suit a bump sooo much."

Kate and Rio Ferdinand are expecting their first child (Credit: Peter Manning / SplashNews.com)

A third added: "Wowza. Looking incredible Kate."

Someone joked: "Wait until you can no longer do up the laces, flip flops become life."

Last month, Kate and husband Rio Ferdinand announced they were expecting their first child together.

Trainers all day every day at the minute. Comfort first.

The couple shared a video on Instagram breaking the news to Rio's three children.

In the video, Rio's three children are seen looking at a book.

Rio and Kate then broke the news and they all jumped up and cheered.

Kate wrote: "The crazy house is about to get a little bit crazier. Every time I watch this it makes me cry.

"The best reaction. Baby Ferdy, we are all so excited to meet you."

Meanwhile, Kate recently opened up about keeping fit while being pregnant.

What did she say?

The star shared a photo of herself at the couple's at-home gym.

Kate said: "It’s taken me some time to really get used to the fact that I’m growing a little human in me and to slow down.

View this post on Instagram

I’ve been pretty quiet on here recently. Honestly, I’ve just been so exhausted I don’t know wether I’m coming or going😫 how I’ve been feeling has been changing daily so I’ve found it hard to share anything because I don’t really know how I feel myself 🤣 .... any other pregnant women feeling the same? Or am I losing my mind?? Anyway, after posting a workout yesterday I’ve had so many questions about working out so thought I would share with you my journey so far. It’s taken me some time to really get used to the fact that I’m growing a little human in me and to slow down. I’m always running around a hundred miles an hour, trying to do everything and taking it easy is just not in my makeup, it’s taken some adjustments 🙏🏻. In regards to training I trained for the first 8 weeks and then became absolutely exhausted, I really struggled with everything, I just felt sick tired and all over the place constantly... it was hard for my mind but I really had to listen to my body; rest & take it easy. When I say take it easy, I took it very easy there was lots of naps and not a lot of anything else 🤣😴 After the 12 week mark I have started to feel gradually better and felt I could get back into doing more bits that I would normally do and back into training slowly, I’ve been doing Pilates & some weight training - my mind feels so much better for it, for me the gym is like therapy it really does help me stay calm and less anxious. Saying all of this, there are still days I feel absolutely wiped out, have terrible migraines & I do just go back to bed. In all honestly those days I feel so useless and have been having terrible guilt that I’m not around for the kids and Rio is doing everything 😫 It’s such an amazing feeling having a little human inside of you, our family is so excited but it’s also so scary being pregnant for the first time... I worry about everything 🤦🏼‍♀️ having 3 big kiddies to look after and feeling like a ‘mum’ already but actually not being through this experience before has me feeling all types of confused! I just wanted to share the reality of how I’m feeling, also some hope that I’m not alone ❤️ lots of love x

A post shared by Kate Ferdinand (@xkateferdinand) on

"I’m always running around a hundred miles an hour, trying to do everything and taking it easy is just not in my makeup, it’s taken some adjustments."

She continued: "In regards to training I trained for the first 8 weeks and then became absolutely exhausted.

"It was hard for my mind but I really had to listen to my body; rest & take it easy.

"After the 12 week mark I have started to feel gradually better and felt I could get back into doing more bits that I would normally do and back into training slowly."

Kate recently spoke about keeping fit during pregnancy (Credit: SplashNews.com)

Read more: Kate Ferdinand reveals how pregnancy has already changed her in first interview about baby

Kate added: "I’ve been doing Pilates & some weight training - my mind feels so much better for it.

"Saying all of this, there are still days I feel absolutely wiped out, have terrible migraines & I do just go back to bed."

She concluded: "It’s such an amazing feeling having a little human inside of you, our family is so excited but it’s also so scary being pregnant for the first time."

Can you relate to Kate's comments? Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know.

Related Topics

Kate Ferdinand Rio Ferdinand

Trending Articles

 Anne Hegerty hits back as Britain's Brightest Celebrity Family viewer accuses show of being ‘rigged’
Shirley Ballas reveals boyfriend Danny Taylor is in hospital just days after breaking her ankle
Piers Morgan reunited with his mum after 114 days
MP under fire as she highlights misuse of government's free school meals vouchers
Dec Donnelly fans are loving his ‘new look’ in video with best pal Ant McPartlin
OPINION: 'It's time to let Loose Women out to pasture''It's time to let Loose Women out to pasture'