Kate Ferdinand reveals ‘stressful’ hospital dash with child on Instagram following ‘serious accident’

Kate Ferdinand has revealed on Instagram that she had to rush a family member to hospital following a “serious accident”.

The former The Only Way Is Essex star, 31, shares her son Cree, two, with her husband Rio Ferdinand.

Kate is also the stepmother of Rio’s children Lorenz, 16, Tate, 14, and Tia, 11, who he shared with his late wife Rebecca.

A family member had to be rushed to hospital (Credit: Kate Ferdinand Instagram)

Kate Ferdinand on Instagram

Taking to her Instagram story, Kate wrote: “Morning guys. It’s a different type of Monday for me this week. It’s been a really stressful weekend! One of the kids had a serious accident, thank goodness they are okay and have only ended up with their leg in a cast.

“It could have been so much worse. We are definitely being watched over.”

Kate added: “I also have the shingles. Feeling really rubbish and sore and emotional from this weekend’s events! So me and Rons are chilling in bed for the morning.”

Rio and Kate got married in 2019 (Credit: Splash News)

Kate speaks on having a blended family

Last Christmas, Kate opened up about spending Christmas as a blended family.

Speaking on her podcast, Blended, Kate said: “It’s really hard when you come in to a family and there’s a set way of doing things and you weren’t there when that was started.

One of the kids had a serious accident, thank goodness they are okay.

“So we especially start small little new traditions and that’s a new little memory for us as a family.”

She continued: “We’ve actually gone on holiday so we may have Christmas Day with Rio’s family and then another day with my family and then Rebecca’s family and the kids love it.

“We’ve got three or four Christmasses, loads of presents, loads of chocolate.”

Rio and Kate have a blended family (Credit: SplashNews.com)

Rio’s late wife Rebecca died of breast cancer in 2015 at the age of 34. Speaking about grief, Kate, who married Rio in 2019, said on her podcast: “I don’t know if I’m upset for the children or for me. I find myself wishing she was back here.”

She added: “I can see the pain the kids are in and then it kind of brings this sliding door situation where I think ‘oh well if she was here, then I wouldn’t be here.

“Me and Tia actually spoke about it quite a lot. She says: ‘I want mummy back, but where would you be?’ and it just starts all these crazy thoughts.”

Read more: Rio Ferdinand and wife Kate’s touching Christmas gesture for his late wife revealed

Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know what you think of this story.