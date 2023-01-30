Kate Ferdinand speaking on Loose Women
Kate Ferdinand makes pregnancy confession on Instagram as she shows off bump

Kate is pregnant with her second child

By Gabrielle Rockson
Kate Ferdinand has taken to Instagram to make a pregnancy confession in a new baby bump snap.

The former The Only Way Is Essex star recently announced that her and husband Rio Ferdinand were expecting their second child together.

Taking to Instagram, Kate shared a black and white video of her revealing her baby bump. Her caption read: “We’ve been praying for you…”

Rio also has three children with his first wife Rebecca Ellison, who died of breast cancer in 2015.

Sharing a new snap of her baby bump, Kate confessed that she struggled to keep the baby news a secret.

She wrote: “Good morning, bump pictures incoming. Thank you so much for all of your lovely messages, we are all just so excited!

“So happy we’ve shared this with you, I’ve found it hard keeping this one quiet.”

In the photo, the 31-year-old can be seen posing with her side profile in a stunning bathroom selfie. She sported a black bodycon dress with her hair styled in a low ponytail.

Kate revealed she couldn’t wait to announce her baby news (Credit: ITV)

Fan and celebrity friends reaction

Taking to the comment section, many fans and celebrity friends sent their congratulations.

One person said: “Wonderful news. So happy for you all.”

A second wrote: “Congratulations Kate and Rio. What fabulous news for the new year.”

Rochelle Humes added: “So happy for you all.”

Olivia Attwood wrote: “Congratulations. So beautiful.”

Georgia Kousoulou also commented with three love heart emojis.

Last year, Kate revealed that she and Rio suffered a miscarriage. Speaking on her Blended podcast, Kate said: “It was really hard when you’re grieving a loss that no one can see.”

Kate Ferdinand and husband Rio on This Morning
Kate and Rio are expecting their second child together (Credit: ITV)

She added: “I was so excited. Rio was so excited, we couldn’t wait to have a sibling around Cree’s age because the big kids are much older.

“We just thought it would be lovely to for him to have a little friend running around. The kids clocked on this time so we told them and some family this time.”

