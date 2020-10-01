Karen Hauer hinted that she had problems with her rumoured ex-boyfriend David Webb during lockdown.

This comes just a day after it was widely reported that the couple have split up.

Reports stated that Strictly star Karen, 38, split from her boyfriend of two years David last month.

And now a resurfaced radio interview hints there were troubles back in May.

Karen and David gave an interview to Access All Areas on FUBAR Radio.

Karen Hauer with David Webb last year (Credit: SplashNews)

How long has Karen Hauer dated boyfriend David Webb?

Here they discussed the challenges they faced stuck in lockdown together.

The Strictly pro joked that two months together already felt like years.

Karen quipped that they had been “Attached at the hip for the past, you know, twenty-seven hundred years!”

However she then clarified that it had been nice to spend quality time together.

She added: “It’s okay. No it’s actually been really nice. It’s the first time that we’ve finally actually had some time together. Because we are always working.”

Karen with her fellow Strictly dancers (Credit: SplashNews)

What has Karen said about David?

But when further probed she hinted that they may have previously had relationship troubles due to their busy schedules.

Karen explained: “I mean, I’m either on tour or he’s on tour.. Dave is an opera singer so he’s usually doing something or I’m doing something and somebody is at the house with the dogs or I’m here and I’m there.

“So, I mean for now it’s been actually nice. I mean, we’ve been working hard with our Home Festival Fun that we’ve created. But it’s been ok.”

Meanwhile, David said that indeed every couple have their ‘moments’.

He said: “I think like everyone has a moment, you know. It’s been seven weeks or something now that people have been, seven or eight weeks?

Karen Hauer with David (Credit: SplashNews)

Have they really split up?

“And I think everyone has a moment. But you know, the great thing I think is that we’re all – it sounds so cliche to say – but we are all in it together and we’re all going through the same stuff and I think we can all gain strength from each other through that.”

A source told The Sun that the couple have since split.

The source said: “Karen and David have quietly ended their relationship.

“It finished on good terms, they have a mutual respect for one another and there were no other parties involved – the relationship simply ran its course.”

“Being a part of the show is helping to take her mind off everything and she’s being supported by her co-stars, many of whom she counts as close mates.”

Karen Hauer will partake in the upcoming series of Strictly Come Dancing 2020.

She will soon be in isolation at a Hertfordshire hotel with her fellow pro Strictly dancers.

Karen was previously married to former Strictly pro Kevin Clifton.

*ED has contacted Karen Hauer’s representative for comment.

