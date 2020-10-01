Jamie Redknapp recalled the night his dad Harry almost died in a car crash on today’s This Morning.

The footballer spoke to hosts Holly Willoughby and Phillip Schofield about the incident, which happened during the Italia 90 World Cup when Jamie was 16.

Jamie admitted it was “the most difficult time” of his life because his dad is his “best friend”.

Jamie Redknapp recalled the night his dad Harry almost died in a car crash on This Morning (Credit: ITV)

What did Jamie Redknapp say on This Morning?

The dad-of-two said: “We realised something was wrong, it was during the Italia 90 and he had gone over with some friends to watch all the games.

“Italy had played Ireland that night and mum was babysitting just across the road.

“I remember walking back with her and she said, ‘Something is not right, Dad always calls.’

“I said, ‘Mum it will be fine, he’ll call in the morning.'”

Jamie Redknapp said his dad Harry is his “best friend” (Credit: Martin Evans / SplashNews.com)

“When we did get the call in the morning, it was to say that Brian Tiler, who was Dad’s best friend at the time, had died in the crash.

“But my dad was okay. But what did okay mean? We didn’t know so he was very fortunate to be alive.

“He broke his leg, he had a fractured skull and some really terrible injuries so it was a really difficult one for my mum, my brother and I to go through.

“When your dad goes through such a near-death experience.”

Jamie admitted it was “the most difficult time” of his life (Credit: ITV)

Jamie said his dad Harry is “old school” so doesn’t like to speak about those kind of experiences.

The star also revealed Brian sat in the seat that Harry was supposed to be in.

Jamie Redknapp says Harry probably felt to blame

However, Harry was spending time speaking to Irish fans after the game meaning he was late getting into the mini van.

Jamie said: “My dad has time for everybody and I think one of the hardest things for him was he felt probably to a certain extent to blame.

“There was some Irish fans talking about the game and he was spending time talking to them.

Harry lost his best friend Brian Tiler in the crash (Credit: SplashNews.com)

“When they got into the mini van, Brian had sat where my dad normally sits and my dad sat on the other side.”

Jamie added: “Three Italian fans ended up crashing into my dad’s mini van and they died as well.

“So four people lost their life in what should have been just an amazing night of celebration and joy.

“But he [Harry] was lucky to still be alive.”

Jamie said: “Difficult moments but I suppose that’s what shapes us all and brings you closer.”

