Karen Hauer has shared romantic Instagram photos from her ‘mini moon’ vacation with new husband Jordan Wyn-Jones.

On Instagram, she shared four photos and two videos showing the couple enjoying their post-wedding holiday together.

Strictly Come Dancing professional Karen captioned the post: “We laughed, we recharged, we celebrated, we bonded, we spent some proper needed quality time together. Here’s to more of these days together.”

One photo posted by Karen showed the couple swimming in the sea together. Another saw the pair enjoying drinks on the beach.

In one of the videos posted, husband Jordan joked that the couple were stranded on a Sup Board in the middle of the sea.

He said: “It’s day 622. We are stuck on a Sup Board. How are you feeling? Dehydrated? We’ve been here for two years.”

In the video, Karen jokingly responded: “Very hungry, what are we going to eat?”

“I’m gonna eat you,” Jordan quickly replied.

Meanwhile, the second video showed the couple emerging out of the sea holding hands.

Karen Hauer and new husband enjoyed a beach ‘mini moon’ together (Credit: SplashNews)

Under Karen’s Instagram post, followers shared their love for the newlywed couple, with many posting heart emojis.

One follower commented: “It looks like you had an amazing time.”

Another said: “So happy for you both.”

In addition, Strictly professional Nancy Xu shared five purple hearts under the mini moon montage.

Karen Hauer married

Strictly star Karen married Jordan on June 7 this year at Chewton Glen in Hampshire.

Karen called the day a “fairytale” and many Strictly co-stars joined to celebrate her tying the knot.

Luba Mushtuk was one of Karen’s bridesmaids and Janette Manrara joined in the celebrations.

However, Janette’s husband Aljaz Skorjanec was not able to attend due to work commitments.

Previously, Karen had been married to Kevin Clifton, a former Strictly pro.

But, after a three-year marriage, the pair divorced in 2018.

