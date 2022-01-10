Strictly star Karen Hauer issues health update after quitting alcohol over nasty knee injury

Karen Hauer has taken to social media to issue a health update following her nasty knee injury.

The professional dancer was previously forced to skip the Strictly final group dance after injuring herself in rehearsals.

But it appears that 39-year-old Karen is finally on the mend.

Karen Hauer issues health update

Taking to Instagram yesterday (January 9), Karen shared a clip of herself during a physiotherapy session.

The Strictly star appeared to be fighting fit as she undertook various movements for her knee.

In the caption of the post, Karen went on to detail her recovery process.

Feeling stronger, focused and more determined than ever

She wrote: “Week 4 of my Knee rehab program.

“Feeling stronger, focused and more determined than ever. No alcohol, more sleep, good food, more recovery time, amazing physio @tawiahphysio.”

The dancer also included a list of positive hashtags, including ‘pain free’ and ‘happy body’.

Karen Hauer has issued a health update following a knee injury before Christmas (Credit: SplashNews.com)

Karen previously opened up on her injury shortly before the Strictly finale.

At the time, the star was informed that she was unable to dance for a month while she healed.

Announcing the news on Instagram, she told fans: “So currently I have two things wrong with my knee.

“So there’s a little bit of a tear on my meniscus and then there’s also a little cartilage flap behind my knee but they’re very minor so instead of an op I got a knee injection so that’s good news.

“I mean, I am terrified of injections and needles. I hate needles so I’m glad that it happened already.”

Since then, Karen has continued to update fans on her recovery process.

Karen missed the group dance during the Strictly finale (Credit: SplashNews.com)

Karen’s recovery process

The star, who was partnered with Greg Wise on Strictly, often shares her daily exercise routines on social media.

In a recent post, Karen directed her followers through a stretch session alongside her dog.

She explained that the session was good for flexibility training, adding: “Stretch & Flow & Have a Nice Day.



“Try these 9 wonderful stretches to kickstart your day or to release tired muscles after a long day.”

In the comments, a fan went on to ask: “How is your knee Karen?”

Karen then replied: “ Knee is much better thank you x.”

