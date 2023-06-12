Warning issued over junior doctor strikes amid fears three-day walkout will spark ‘frustration’ for NHS

Junior doctor strikes could continue until next March, it has been reported.

Industrial action could stretch on for another nine months if pay demands aren’t agreed to by the government.

At the start of the year, Prime Minister Rishi Sunak made cutting NHS waiting lists one of his top priorities. He also pledged to halve inflation, grow the economy, reduce the national debt and halt small boat crossings.

However, a senior NHS leader has warned patients will face “significant disruption” and thousands of cancelled appointments as junior doctors in England prepare to strike for 72 hours from Wednesday (June 14) morning. It will be their third strike since March.

Junior doctor strikes latest news

The British Medical Association’s Dr Rob Laurenson noted the strikes could still be prevented.

He is reported to have said: “They would like us to pursue full pay restoration back to 2008. And that’s what we intend to do in our representation of our doctors and our healthcare system. The strikes don’t have to go ahead, though. The government can give us a credible offer.

“I can understand there’s going to be immense frustration from patients and our other colleagues when our doctors strike – and it’s going to cause an immense source of frustration for everyone.”

Government ministers react?

However, Conservative ministers don’t wish to spark a “spiral of pay claims”. Additionally, there are concerns of more strikes from teachers, nurses and railway workers across the summer.

Energy Secretary Grant Shapps told Sky News: “We can’t be in a situation where we end up in a spiral of pay claims which bust inflation.

“So it’s about coming to a fair settlement both for junior doctors and for the rest of the public services. I hope these disputes can be brought to a close so we can all get on with things we’re trying to do.”

Furthermore, an ally of Health Secretary Steve Barclay told the Financial Times he wanted talks but junior doctors would need to pause their strike action first.

However, NHS national medical director Sir Stephen Powis also told the newspaper that patients and services across the country will be affected by the strike. Priority will still be given to emergency, critical and neonatal care, as well as maternity and trauma services. But that also means thousands of appointments will be postponed.

