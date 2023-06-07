Brits issued summer health warning over deadly disease that can spread in shower heads and hot tubs

In the latest UK news, Brits have been issued a summer health warning over a reported deadly disease that can spread in hot tubs and shower heads.

With summer just around the corner, it’s fair to say people will be making the most of the gorgeous weather (ice lolly, anyone?)

But if you’re planning on whipping out your hot tub, or perhaps planning on taking regular showers to cool you down – you might want to think again…

Brits are gearing up for a hot summer (Credit: Pixabay)

UK News: Brits issued summer health warning

According to reports, Legionnaires’ disease is known to breed in hotter temperatures. It’s a serious lung infection which is caused by Legionella bacteria. Just by breathing in tiny droplets of water containing the bacteria can cause illness and infection.

The germs can breed in hot tubs, jacuzzis, taps, shower heads and even in damp garden potting compost. And the deadly disease also lurks in gardeners’ watering cans, sprinklers and hosepipe.

Legionnaires’ disease in the news

What’s more, a company was prosecuted recently when five people became ill with the disease. One person was even reportedly taken to intensive care and put on a ventilator after being infected. The company was fined £50,000 and told to pay £11,000 costs at Birmingham Magistrates’ Court.

As a result, the Health and Safety Executive (HSE) is now warning Brits to take care this summer. HSE said: “This allowed Legionella bacteria to grow in the towers and pipes, exposing employees and members of the public to risks of significant ill health.”

The disease can also be spread on shower heads (Credit: Pexels)

What are the symptoms?

Legionnaires’ disease’s initial symptoms are very similar to that of the flu. They include the likes of headaches, muscle pain, high temperatures, tiredness and also chills.

However, things can get worse when the bacteria spreads to the individual’s lungs. The symptoms then change to something more similar of pneumonia. This includes chest pains, a persistent cough, and shortness of breath.

So, to minimise the risk of getting Legionnaires’ disease, Brits are being advised to ensure disinfectants in hot tubs and spas are kept at the right level and pH.

