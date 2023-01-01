Julia Bradbury has issued a plea to fans as the “brave” star shared a picture of herself having a mammogram.

The Countryfile star has now got the all-clear after her breast cancer diagnosis.

However, she is still undergoing regular tests – and she’s urged her followers to do the same.

After sharing the intimate snap, Julia was praised for her “bravery”.

Julia Bradbury has been praised as she shared a picture from hospital (Credit: YouTube)

Julia Bradbury praised as she shares mammogram picture

On New Year’s Day, Julia shared an image of herself having a mammogram.

She can be seen smiling in the topless picture, as she machine prepares to examine her breasts.

She captioned the shot: “I can’t think of a better New Year message than: check yourself.”

Julia also urged fans to “#checkyourself” in her caption and in a message on the picture.

She shared the same post with her followers on Twitter, too.

Fans were quick to praise the star for her “bravery” as she shared the medical examination.

Rallying round, one said: “You’re doing great – real inspirational role model for women and girls.”

Another commented: “Hope all is okay.”

“You got this beautiful lady stay strong,” another said.

Others said that they’d be having all the tests the NHS could offer to check for cancer.

“Went for mine on 30th Dec. It’s free why wouldn’t you go?” asked one.

“Totally agree!! Check check check!!!!!” declared another.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Julia Bradbury (@therealjuliabradbury)

Julia’s cancer journey

Earlier this week, ED! readers voted Julia’s Breast Cancer & Me show the Best Celebrity Documentary of 2022.

In an exclusive chat, she told us the reasons she wanted to do the documentary.

She said: “I knew I had to do this because I’ve always been a campaigner for cancer charities and to build awareness around cancer and women’s health issues as well.

“Obviously breast cancer is the number one diagnosed cancer in the world. So, being a woman, it’s something I’ve campaigned for as well, even before my own diagnosis.”

She also shared details of her check-up.

“It’s been a year and a bit since I’ve had my mastectomy. I’ve had some mid-round bloods to check that everything was as it should be, and it was all looking good.

“I’m going for my proper annual check-up in the New Year.

“I could have had it before Christmas but just wanted to have a lovely family Christmas and embrace it and enjoy it. I’m feeling positive about it – in fact I am feeling really positive about the New Year.”

