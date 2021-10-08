Julia Bradbury pays tribute to her left breast ahead of mastectomy

Julia Bradbury – who has been diagnosed with breast cancer – has paid and powerful a moving tribute to her left breast ahead of mastectomy surgery.

The 51-year-old former Countryfile presenter is about to undergo the procedure after she was diagnosed last month.

What did Julia say about her breast cancer?

Julia – who has been documenting her journey on Instagram – shared the tribute today.

Showing a topless selfie, she wrote: “I’m going for my last walk in this body.

“I’m going for my last walk with these boobs.

“One of the best bits of advice I’ve received in the weeks of my breast cancer diagnosis (thank you)… is to say goodbye to my breast and to thank my body for all the sustenance, joy & life it has given me.

“See you on the other side”

She continued: “Goodbye left boob… I’ve breastfed my children with you, I’ve jumped into the sea with you, I’ve walked thousands of miles with you.

“And you’ve given me (and some others [laughing-face emoji]) pleasure along the way. Now it’s time to make way for something new.

“Thank you ALL for your love & support. See you on the other side.”

Julia then urged follower fans to check themselves and take care of their bodies.

How did fans react to the moving tribute?

After she left the moving tribute, fans queued up to wish her well and salute her courage during her battle with breast cancer.

One said: “Julia thank you for all the positivity you bring to this platform – I hope you are feeling all of the positivity that is being given back to you from everyone. Thinking of you xxx

Another wrote: “You’ve looked after your body so well, now it’s going to heal and look after you xx”

“Loads of love to you incredible woman, good luck with the op. thinking of you xxx,” another commented.

Finally, a fourth wrote: “Enjoy that walk Julia and lots of love for the coming days xx.”