This Morning star Josie Gibson drops wedding bombshell: ‘Here comes the bride’

This Morning star Josie Gibson has dropped a marriage bombshell after telling her Instagram followers she’s “getting married”.

The ITV fave has spent the weekend at Camp Bestival in Shropshire, taking son Reg along for the festival fun times.

Josie, 38, told social media followers yesterday (Saturday August 19) about the kind of activities they’d been enjoying.

The mum-and-son adventures included a Dick and Dom rave and family yoga, as well as the biggest bouncy castle in the world.

But Sunday’s activities sound like they’ve been stepped up a notch, with Josie joking (we think!) that she’s getting wed!

Josie Gibson has told Instagram followers: ‘Me and my soulmate are getting married today’ (Credit: YouTube)

Is Josie Gibson married? What she’s said on Instagram?

Earlier today (Sunday August 20), Josie shared a clip on Instagram of her and Reg raving away.

The footage showed Reg, nearly five, perched on his mum’s shoulders and waving glowsticks to Xpansions’ Move Your Body.

“Reg the raver!” Josie cheered as they jigged away.

“Having the time of our lives!” she added in the post’s caption.

But Josie also went on to reveal what she’ll be up to this afternoon. And it wasn’t watching an obscure indie band at an impossible-to-locate stage somewhere in a field in Shropshire.

Josie’s announcement

Josie quipped in her caption: “Just a lil announcement to anyone at @campbestivalshropshire me and my soulmate @miadorawilliams are getting married today at 1.30 in the Chapel of love… you are all welcome!!! #campbestivalshropshire #dance #family #familyfestival #thebigday #chapeloflove #wedding #weddingday #herecomesthebride.”

Mia Williams is a regular on Josie’s Instagram grid, with the pals attending festivals together regularly.

The Inflatable Church of Rubber Love is a Bestival attraction that apparently offers two types of wedding ceremonies: the “big bling Hip-Hop wedding”, as well as the “more traditional true love wedding”.

And visitors apparently can actually get wed there. Apparently.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Josie Gibson (@josiegibson85)

How fans reacted

“Hearts will be broken today, see you later!” one pal told Josie in the Insta upload’s comments section.

“All the best people get married in that church! We danced down the aisle to jungle!” added someone else.

Additionally, a third person joked: “Happy wedding day ladies.”

Meanwhile, others were delighted to see Josie and Reggie enjoying themselves.

Fans are thrilled that Josie’s boy looks so happy (Credit: YouTube)

“Got to start them young Josie!” one fan said.

“Look like you are having fun with Reggie, Josie – it looks fun,” wrote another.

And a third chipped in: “Aww it’s lovely how much fun you are having. He is such a happy boy.”

