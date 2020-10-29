Josie Gibson slams ‘rude’ troll who calls her ‘absolutely vile’ over ‘weight gain’

Josie Gibson has hit back at a troll who cruelly called her “absolutely vile” over her weight.

The This Morning favourite has been open about her weight loss, revealing last year she had lost two stone in 12 weeks.

On Wednesday, one troll tweeted Josie about her weight, saying it broke their heart seeing “how fat she has got again”.

Josie Gibson hit back at a troll who cruelly called her “absolutely vile” over her weight (Credit: Brett D. Cove / SplashNews.com)

The person wrote on Twitter: “I don’t mean to be rude but @Josiestweet is absolutely vile.

“#thismorning it breaks my heart when I look at how fat she has got again.”

Josie hit back at the comment on Thursday, insisting their comment is “rude”.

She replied: “But you are being rude, so you do mean to be rude.

“Don’t let my weight gain break your heart, honestly there is so many more things in the world to care about that really do matter.”

Josie Gibson supported by fans

Fans supported Josie, with many slamming the troll’s unnecessary remark.

One person said: “‘I don’t mean to be rude but’ is the most horrible way you could start a sentence.

“You are being rude though, hun. Josie is worth 10 times than you’ll ever be.”

Another replied: “Some people really ought to keep their mouths shut, what a rude idiot! Take no notice, I think you’re absolutely fantastic.”

Josie gained support from her fans (Credit: Brett D. Cove / SplashNews.com)

A third tweeted: “Josie my lovely, you’re a proper sort. Ignore this gutter troll.

“You are a genuine beauty no matter what size you wear.”

Josie has opened up about her weight over the last few years.

Last year, she revealed she had followed a strict diet and exercise regime, which saw her shift two stone in just 12 weeks.

After welcoming her son Reggie, who is now two, Josie posted before and after shots to Instagram.

She told fans she had “dropped 3 dress sizes and lost over 2 stone in 12 weeks” by following a diet plan which saw all her meals and snacks delivered to her door.

Josie often lifts spirits on This Morning and keeps viewers entertained with her segments.

Last month, the star stripped off as she headed to a naturist camp in Liverpool for a competition launch.

Hiding her modesty with a screen and towel, Josie hosted the competition while surrounded by other naturists.

Josie stripped naked on This Morning (Credit: ITV)

However, one fella almost flashed his bits as he moved from behind a car door.

Host Phillip Schofield said: “That was close, we were right on the ragged edge there!”

