Josie Gibson issues warning to fans as she clears up love life rumours

TV presenter Josie Gibson has cleared up any rumours about her love life on Instagram as she issued a warning to her fans.

The 37-year-old found fame on Big Brother by winning the show 12 years ago and is now a TV presenter on ITV daytime show This Morning.

Josie took to her Instagram Stories to speak out on dating rumours after she was being impersonated on dating apps.

She said: “Just to confirm I only have one Instagram account this is it.

“I am also NOT on any dating websites. Why anyone would want to pretend to be me I will never know, there are way cooler people to try and pretend to be than me LOL.”

Josie has insisted she’s not on dating apps (Credit: Instagram Stories)

Josie Gibson on Instagram

It remains unknown if Josie is dating anyone at the moment, but she does have four-year-old son Reggie James from a previous relationship.

Josie previously admitted she’d reunited with Reggie’s dad Terry during lockdown, and he had been sharing her home together.

However, since restrictions eased in the UK, she said he had “moved out”.

Josie is a regular on This Morning (Credit: ITV)

Josie and Terry split up shortly after welcoming son Reggie into the world.

Prior to her relationship with Terry, Josie dated John James Parton when they met in the Big Brother house in 2010.

The pair called it quits just months after Josie won the popular reality show.

It wasn’t only on Big Brother that Josie proved to be popular.

Josie on This Morning

Since joining the This Morning team in 2019, Josie has gone from presenting segments on the show to hosting the daytime programme remaining a firm favourite amongst fans.

Viewers of the popular daytime show have seen Josie take part in adrenaline activities such as roller coasters, assault courses as well as interviewing big celebs.

Speaking about her ITV colleagues, she previously told The Huffington Post: “It’s like going into an adopted family and them helping you with life skills.”

But there’s one particular person on This Morning who she’s got a special connection with and said: “Me and Alison were good mates before This Morning – we’ve been on holiday together – but she’s got a very special infectious energy. She’s like a magnet, you just want to be around her energy.”

Josie Gibson admitted co-star Alison Hammond gives her advice about her confidence (Credit: SplashNews.com)

It’s not just Alison’s energy that’s magnetic as Josie added that she can make you feel “invincible”.

She continued: “Alison always gives me advice. I don’t think I’ve been that great with my confidence in the past and Alison is the one that’s really helped me.

“You can phone up Al and you can be on the floor, but you will get off that phone call and feel a million pound – you will feel invincible.”

This Morning continues on weekdays on ITV at 10am.

Read more: Josie Gibson fans all say the same thing as This Morning host acts as bridesmaid

Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know what you think of our story.