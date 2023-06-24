Jonnie Irwin praised by fans as he shares intimate pics of him making memories with young family

Jonnie Irwin has shared some moving pictures from his Father’s Day celebration with his family. The A Place in the Sun presenter, 49, has terminal cancer.

But he has refused to let it get in the way of being a dad to his three boys. He shares Rex, four, and two-year-old twins Rafa and Cormac with wife Jessica Holmes.

Sharing pictures and video of him enjoying the day with his wife and sons, Jonnie captioned the post: “Super grateful to @time_out_space for my Fathers Day present.

“Weather permitting we’re using this dining set for all of our meals and can at last have a proper grown-up garden party! #outdoors #alfresco #gift”

In another post for his 171k followers to see, Jonnie revealed that he’d had the “best Father’s day ever” with his sons. He posted a number of photos for his fans and followers to see.

In the first photo, Jonnie can be seen smiling with his sons. Another photo shows Jonnie eating chocolate cake.

In other snaps, Jonnie can be seen posing with his brother-in-law as they went on a motorbike ride together. He said: “Had the best Father’s Day ever.

“Breakfast of Chocolate Guinness cake baked expertly my brilliant wife then cards from the boys and visit from my brother-in-law for a brief pillion ride back in time to enjoy some of the highs and lows of the Ashes ending in more cake with more family washed down by a drop of champers,” Jonnie captioned the post.

Fans of Jonnie took to the comment section to send their support. “Looks class mate. Hope today they’ll leave you in peace and let you watch the cricket for 8 hours though!” one fan commented.

A second said: “Fantastic memories p.s. love you in your leathers [heart eyes emoji] keep smiling you are very loved by your beautiful family.” “Think of you every day Jonnie. You are giving your boys memories of a wonderful, brave daddy,” a third wrote.

Another said: “Its all about making them memories for the family now mate…all the best to u and ur family.”