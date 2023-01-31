Jonnie Irwin has reassured his fans that he’s not “starving himself” in his latest Instagram post.

Comments flooded in after Jonnie announced that he was trying out a new diet to try and shrink his cancer after being diagnosed in 2020.

However, there’s no need for fans to be worried because he’s assured that he doesn’t actually intend on starving himself.

A Place In The Sun star Jonnie Irwin confirmed that he’s not starving himself in Instagram post (Credit: ITV)

Jonnie Irwin addresses fan fears he’s ‘starving’ himself

Jonnie announced that he had lung cancer in November, after being secretly diagnosed two years earlier.

The star was diagnosed while filming A Place In The Sun in Italy in 2020 when his vision became blurred while he was driving.

Since opening up about his cancer, Jonnie has been meeting with the author of the book How To Starve Cancer.

The author, Jane Mclelland, is a stage four cancer survivor who was diagnosed with an aggressive form of cervical cancer.

She was also given a one-in-20 chance chance of surviving five years.

Talking about his meeting with Jane, Jonnie wrote: “Was a privilege to meet my mentor Jane Mclelland. Author of @how_to_starve_cancer.

“Her story is truly an inspiration and in my opinion a must read for anyone affected by cancer. It’s inspired me to change my lifestyle and importantly given me hope in an otherwise hopeless situation.”

‘For those worried, I’m not starving myself’

Despite the title of the book, Jonnie took to Instagram yesterday (January 30) to confirm that he’s not actually starving himself.

Instead, he is following a new, tailor-made diet in an attempt to starve the tumour.

In the post, Jonnie shared one of the new meals that he was trying out.

He captioned it: “For those who are worried that I am starving myself, don’t worry. I’m not.

“I was trying to starve a tumour by blocking its feeding pathways. By taking ‘off label’ drugs as well as a tailored diet – losing weight is deffo not the aim!”

He also added: “Plus exercise and key supplements with the expert help of @how_to_starve_cancer.”

