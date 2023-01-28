In the latest Jonnie Irwin news, the TV presenter has shared sweet snaps of his wife and kids as they enjoyed a day out at the Lake District.

49-year-old Jonnie revealed his heartbreaking terminal cancer diagnosis late last year, with friends and fans rallying round.

The A Place in the Sun star was first diagnosed with lung cancer in August 2020, which then spread to his brain.

But Jonnie has been busy making memories in recent weeks with his family at Windermere.

Jonnie Irwin shared pictures of his New Year break in his latest Instagram upload (Credit: YouTube)

Jonnie Irwin news: TV star shares sweet snaps of family trip

Taking to his Instagram earlier this week Jonnie shared several pictures of himself with his wife Jessica Holmes, 40, and their three children.

The couple share Rex, three, and two-year-old twins Rafa and Cormac.

In one of the snaps, Jonnie can seen planting a sweet kiss on his wife’s cheek.

The presenter was also seen posing with his family by a picturesque river in another shot.

He captioned the post: “Today out in the fresh air was what we all needed.

“How I’d love to be up on those fells but staying low around the waterfalls with the family was wonderful in a different way.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Jonnie Irwin (@jonnieirwintv)

Earlier on, Jonnie posted a picture of himself standing by a lake covered in mist.

He wrote: “Good job I didn’t come for the scenery. It is pretty serene all the same. #thelakes.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Jonnie Irwin (@jonnieirwintv)

Jonnie ‘making memories’ with his young family

It’s clear the break allowed presenter Jonnie and the gang to make a lot of memories.

That’s just what his followers said when he uploaded the pictures to Instagram, with plenty of them gushing over how well he looked.

“Making beautiful memories. You are an inspiration. Stay strong Jonnie you are in everybody’s thoughts,” said one fan.

Another added: “You are looking so well so keep doing what you’re doing!!”

Echoing their thoughts, a third said: “Hope you’re feeling as good as you look Jonnie! Great photos.”

“Looks wonderful there. Lovely family photos and memories,” penned a fourth fan.

Someone else from another account said: “Love to you Jonnie and your family…glad you had great time, memories are the best.”

Jonnie Irwin on his devastating mistake following cancer diagnosis Credit: BBC

Jonnie Irwin: Terminal cancer diagnosis

Jonnie, also known for his role on BBC’s Escape to the Country, had chosen to keep his diagnosis private until last year.

Then he revealed that he had lung cancer and revealed that it had spread to his brain.

The married dad-of-three said at the time: “I don’t know how long I have left, but I try to stay positive and my attitude is that I’m living with cancer, not dying from it.”

Read more: Jonnie Irwin reveals big lifestyle change as he admits it’s ‘given him hope’ amid terminal cancer news

So what do you think of this story? You can leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know.