Jonnie Irwin flooded with support after worrying health update

It’s been a difficult few days for A Place In The Sun presenter Jonnie Irwin.

The 49-year-old took to Instagram to update his 214,000 followers on his health.

The host was diagnosed with cancer last year, and has kept fans up to date.

Jonnie Irwin provides health update

Explaining that he was going to Newcastle, Jonnie said from the passenger seat: “I’ve not been feeling great these past couple of days.

“My brother-in-law Freddie is taking us to an architectural salvage fair at Ripon down in North Yorkshire. I’ll be posting some pictures of things that we like.”

Fans were quick to offer their support to Jonnie, with many urging him to conserve his energy.

“Jonnie you are doing amazing but please keep resting,” one wrote. “We don’t want you burning out and feeling worse. Well done Freddie and enjoy your trip!”

“Keep it going Jonnie lots of love,” added a second.

“Enjoy your day,” said a third. “It’ll rest your mind a little hopefully.”

Others were quick to say Jonnie was looking well.

“You are looking much better Jonnie!” gushed one fan.

“Wow Jonnie you are looking and sounding so much better. You are kicking its ass!” praised a second. “Sending loads of love.”

“You are looking fantastic, your skin is looking so healthy!” added a third.

‘I try to stay positive’

During an exclusive interview with Hello! last year, Jonnie opened up about being diagnosed with terminal lung cancer.

“I don’t know how long I have left, but I try to stay positive and my attitude is that I’m living with cancer, not dying from it,” he said. “I got into the habit of saying: ‘Don’t plan ahead because I might not be well enough.’ But now I want to make plans.

“The reality is, my boys are going to grow up not knowing their dad and that breaks my heart.”

