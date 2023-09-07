Jonnie Irwin ‘could burst’ as he shares big news about his son: ‘I’m so proud’

Former A Place in the Sun star Jonnie Irwin has shared some wholesome content relating to his oldest son. And as a result, his followers can’t get enough.

The 49-year-old is a dad to three sons – Rex, four, and twins Rafa and Cormac, two – with whom he shares with his wife, Jessica Holmes. The married couple tied the knot in September 2016.

In November last year, Jonnie revealed the devastating news that he had terminal lung cancer. He was diagnosed in 2020.

Jonnie was diagnosed with terminal lung cancer in 2020 (Credit: YouTube)

‘I could burst’

Two days ago (September 5), Jonnie shared on Instagram a snapshot of his eldest son, Rex, that was taken on his first day of school. The four-year-old was captured in his uniform in a garden setting and looked the spitting image of his dad.

“First day of school. I’m so proud of him I could burst. X,” Jonnie wrote in his caption.

While proving to be popular with his 214,000 followers, Jonnie’s post racked up 41,000 likes and over 870 comments from those gushing over the wholesome image.

“So glad you can enjoy this special milestone,” one user wrote. “Oh my goodness, so cute,” another person commented.

“Aw what a handsome little man, it makes your heart want to burst. I know every parent says this but for you Jonnie it is very, very special. Soak up every bit you can. Much love x,” a third remarked.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Jonnie Irwin (@jonnieirwintv)

‘I don’t know how long I have left’

During an exclusive interview with Hello! last year, Jonnie opened up about being diagnosed with terminal lung cancer.

First day of school. I’m so proud of him I could burst.

“I don’t know how long I have left, but I try to stay positive and my attitude is that I’m living with cancer, not dying from it,” he said. “I got into the habit of saying: ‘Don’t plan ahead because I might not be well enough.’ But now I want to make plans.”

Jonnie stated that he wants to make memories and capture as many moments with his family. He said: “The reality is, my boys are going to grow up not knowing their dad and that breaks my heart.”

Jonnie wants to build as many memories with his family (Credit: YouTube)

Read more: Jonnie Irwin supported by TV couple through terminal cancer journey: ‘We can’t imagine life without him’

So what do you think of this story? You can leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know.