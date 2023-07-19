Jonnie Irwin admits ’the gamble paid off’ as he shares huge home life update

Jonnie Irwin has shared a big home life update amid his terminal cancer battle.

The A Place in the Sun presenter, 49, shared a post to his Instagram on Wednesday (July 19). In the post, Jonnie showed off a home transformation.

Jonnie explained that “previously a cold virtually unused part of the house has been transformed whilst in keeping with the original 60’s character”.

Jonnie Irwin news

The star wrote: “Phase 1 complete. Previously a cold virtually unused part of the house has been transformed whilst in keeping with the original 60’s character. The main difference has been to punch through the south facing wall and create an enormous view onto the garden via a bespoke @alunag_aluminiumsupplier window.

“This idea rightfully had its doubters but I think the gamble has paid off. Replacement windows and sliding doors match the design and profiles which is key. The stove in the corner even makes this large room cosy in the cold weather so thanks to @northumberlandstoves for your advice on this.

“I’m really happy with the end result and even think Don Draper would approve! #madmenstyle #renovation.”

Fans also approved as one said: “It’s lovely Jonnie! sending best wishes to you – can only imagine how tough things are right now – you will always be the BEST homes presenter ever!!!”

Another wrote: “Gorgeous!! I love the ceiling and all the natural light.”

Meanwhile, someone else added: “That is fabulous – always go with your gut feelings.”

Jonnie is battling terminal cancer. He was initially diagnosed with lung cancer that spread to his brain in 2020. But he shared his diagnosis publicly in 2022.

Cancer diagnosis

The star recently spoke about other people’s reaction to his diagnosis. At the TRIC Awards last month, Jonnie gushed over those who have supported him, telling The Sun: “It means everything to me, I consider these people my family.

“The people I thought would be supportive weren’t. But these guys in this game have done what I hoped they would do and more.”

