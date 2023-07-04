Jonnie Irwin makes sad confession about lack of support from people he thought would be there

A Place in the Sun star Jonnie Irwin has shared cryptic comments about being let down by people he thought would be supportive of his battle with cancer.

Diagnosed in 2020, the television presenter has been battling terminal cancer, which has since spread to the brain.

Last week, Jonnie attended the TRIC awards with co-stars Nicki Chapman, Sonali Shah, and Jules Hudson, who he revealed have been there for him.

Jonnie was diagnosed with cancer in 2020 (Credit: ITV/YouTube)

Jonnie Irwin cancer

At the TRIC Awards, Jonnie opened up to The Sun about how his co-stars have been ongoing support.

“It means everything to me, I consider these people my family,” he told the newspaper. However, without naming any names, Jonnie also shared a cryptic comment about people that have seemingly let him down.

“The people I thought would be supportive weren’t. But these guys in this game have done what I hoped they would do and more,” he added.

Jonnie also thanked his boss who he stated has been there for him during his cancer journey. The British presenter said he feels “stronger every week” and that his family is what is motivating him during this tough time.

Jonnie shares three children with his wife Jessica Holmes — Rex, three, and twins Rafa and Corma, two.

Jonnie thought more people would be supportive of him (Credit: YouTube)

“I didn’t take critical illness insurance out”

Last month, Jonnie made an appearance on AIG Life’s The OneChat podcast and urged listeners to take his advice.

“I didn’t take critical illness insurance out, and therefore I had to keep working,” he said. “Without work, I’ve got no means of paying the bills. And if I had taken the critical illness insurance out, that could’ve covered my outgoings and I probably could’ve told the world a lot sooner.”

Jonnie admitted he thought he was “doing well” for just taking out life insurance. However, he realised that wasn’t enough.

He added: “It’s one positive thing and helped me a great deal in getting a financial position in life to know my wife and my boys are more secure. But how I wish I’d taken out that extra cover.”

Read more: Terminally ill Jonnie Irwin shares heartbreaking decision for sake of kids

Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know what you think of this story.