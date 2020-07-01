Are John Torode and Lisa Faulkner married? Their complicated relationship history revealed

John Torode and Lisa Faulkner have been together for six years.

When the couple first met, they were both married to other people.

Following their respective break-ups, she was stunned when the MasterChef judge plucked up the courage to ask her out.

But are John Torode and Lisa Faulkner married?



John Torode and Lisa Faulkner have been together for six years (Credit: Splash News)

Are John Torode and Lisa Faulkner married?

John Torode and Lisa Faulkner got married last year.

The couple exchanged vows at Aynhoe Park in Northamptonshire on October 24, 2019, in a star-studded ceremony.

Guests included Amanda Holden, Tamzin Outhwaite, Angela Griffin and Emmerdale star Nicola Stephenson.

Of course, John's MasterChef co-star Gregg Wallace was also in attendance.

John and Lisa got hitched ten months after he proposed on Christmas Day, 2018.

The couple got hitched in 2019 (Credit: Splash News)

Fans were wondering if the couple would ever marry as they had been an item for five years at the time.

Lisa was so shocked when John finally did pop the question, she didn't say yes straight away.

John joked on Good Morning Britain: "She didn’t yes for three and a half hours because she was so gobsmacked.

"I remember saying to her, 'Are you going to say yes?' and she went, 'Have I not said yes?' I went, 'No you have not said yes yet!'"

John and Lisa have been enjoying lockdown together (Credit: Instagram)

How did John Torode and Lisa Faulkner meet?

John met Lisa when she took part in Celebrity Masterchef 2010.

At the time, Lisa was married to EastEnders actor Chris Coghill with whom she shares adopted daughter Billie.

Meanwhile, John was married to his wife Jessica.

A year later, Lisa and Chris split.

John and Jessica parted ways three years later in 2014.

Following his divorce, John wrote Lisa a letter asking her out on a date.

"I was surprised," she told the Radio Times. "I knew we'd had a couple of nice times where we met, chatted, had fun and talked a lot.

"So we were friends, and it didn't come out of the blue, but I thought it was a very gentlemanly thing to do, a letter."

The couple have children from previous relationships (Credit: Rocky/WENN.com)

Do John Torode and Lisa Faulkner have kids?

The couple do not have children together.

However, Lisa has adopted daughter Billie, 14, with ex-husband Chris.

Meanwhile, John has four children.

Jonah, 12, and Lulu, ten, as well as his two grown up sons Marcel and Casper from previous relationships.

John and Lisa were married to other people when they first met (Credit: Splash News)

Where are John Torode and Lisa Faulkner now?

The couple are currently enjoying lockdown together.

Speaking out on Good Morning Britain, Lisa said that they have been coping well with the restrictions

"We've done alright," she said. "I think there have been times where John says I'm going for a walk, or I say I'm going for a walk or the kids say they're going for a walk.

"We give each other space. Homeschooling is hard. But we've bene pretty good together."

John added: "I said to Lisa, I wouldn't have got through this whole lockdown thing without her. She's been my absolutely rock.

"We're great mates, we do alright together, we love food together, we cook well, it's been okay."

The couple currently host the cooking series John and Lisa's Weekend Kitchen together on ITV.

John is also judging the latest series of Celebrity MasterChef.

John and Lisa's Weekend Kitchen together on ITV, Saturdays at 11.35am.

Celebrity MasterChef is on BBC One, Wednesdays at 9pm.

