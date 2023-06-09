John Bishop reveals devastating family loss as he says ‘goodnight’ in sad message

John Bishop has revealed the news of a devastating family loss as he said “goodnight” in a heartbreaking message.

The 56-year-old, whose career spans over 20 years, is no stranger to keeping his loyal legion of fans updated on his life.

But on Thursday (June 8) he left plenty of his followers rallying around with support after he announced the sad death of the “heartbeat” of his animal family.

John has revealed a heartbreaking family loss (Credit: BBC)

John Bishop shares sad news

Taking to his Instagram, John told his 860,000 followers that his pet pig Milo had died. Milo was the first rescue animal he and his family adopted more than 10 years ago.

Since then he has been the heartbeat of our animal family.

He shared a series of snaps of himself with Milo, including one of him feeding his beloved pig from a bowl of fruit. He also shared a snap of his wife Mel cuddling up to Milo.

Alongside the heartwarming pictures, John wrote: “Today we lost a friend. Milo was the first rescue animal @melbish1 adopted when I returned home from a tour to find him in the garden. Since then he has been the heartbeat of our animal family.

“I am so grateful that @melbish1 captured me sat with him last weekend, something I would often do until he would get bored of me and move away.”

John and his wife got their pet pig over 10 years ago (Credit: SplashNews.com)

John Bishop says ‘goodnight’

He continued: “He has lived with us for over a decade and wandered wherever he wanted. He had a special relationship with Mel’s mum and a unique bond with Mel.

“I never ever thought we would have a pig as a pet and I never knew how much I would miss him knowing he won’t be there when I go into the garden.

“Like all pets he gave so much more than he took. Goodnight Milo – I am going to miss our chats.”

Fans send their support to Josh

As expected, fans of John, and his fellow showbiz colleagues, rushed to the comments section to send their messages of support. One person said: “Losing a pet is devastating and some people don’t understand. Thinking of you all.”

Someone else proclaimed: “Sorry for your loss it’s the worst feeling losing a beloved pet, they are family and bring so much to our lives. RIP Milo.”

Meanwhile, comedian Paddy McGuinness said: “Gutted to hear that pal. My kids loved meeting him. Proper character.” John’s wife also penned: “Always my little wandering Prince.”

