John Bishop and son Joe’s documentary has received widespread praise from viewers after airing on ITV last night (Thursday, September 22).

Viewers branded the show “fantastic” and “brilliant”, despite finding it difficult to watch.

John’s new documentary aired on ITV last night (Credit: ITV)

John Bishop and son Joe star in new documentary

Last night saw John’s new documentary – Life After Deaf – air on ITV and ITV Hub.

The documentary focused on the Scouse comedian and his son, Joe, who has been partially deaf since he was 15 years old.

Joe, 27, has an autoimmune condition that causes progressive deafness. He is now partially deaf because of it.

He began going deaf when he was 15 after developing a virus that affected his hearing.

In the documentary, viewers followed John and Joe’s journey into the deaf community. The documentary also followed John as he attempted to learn British Sign Language (BSL).

It comes after John and his family decided to embrace John’s deafness, rather than try and fix it.

Life After Deaf concluded with John performing a comedy gig all through signing.

Those watching were full of praise for the documentary (Credit: ITV)

Viewers react to John & Joe Bishop: Life Beyond Deaf

Viewers were full of praise for the documentary, with many branding it “fantastic” and “brilliant”, despite it being a “tough watch” for them.

Plenty of viewers took to Twitter to praise the show.

“Oh gosh. This @JohnBishop100 programme is a hard, but brilliant, watch. Can relate to some of his feelings about being a parent of a child diagnosed with a life long condition though. Bloody hard,” one viewer wrote.

ongratulations to John and Joe. Very emotional.

“What a fantastic programme #JohnandJoeBishop #Lifeafterdeaf amazing share and insight into a very personal journey & how young people and families are affected by hearing loss,” another said.

“To see the warmth of the #deaf community, teachers, and what inclusion feels like. @JohnBishop100 big tx.”

“How wonderful was tonight’s #JohnandJoeBishop #LifeAfterDeaf @ITV many #Congratulations to John and Joe. Very emotional. I am so eager to learn and wish it was more easily available. Great telly,” a third gushed.

Viewers were left in tears following the documentary (Credit: ITV)

What else was said about the show?

Other viewers of the show were left in tears after watching the Doctor Who star’s new documentary.

“Not me crying at @JohnBishop100 documentary on ITV. The bit where Joe was in Wetherspoons getting invited to join in at football … wowww my heart!!” one viewer tweeted.

“Ten minutes in and I’m already crying @JohnBishop100. Thank you for doing this & raising awareness of the Deaf community & BSL,” another said.

“Well, that made me cry #lifeafterdeaf. What a brilliant documentary. Thank you for sharing your story, Joe. when’s the next 1?” a third wrote.

“Well, that was such an emotional show. Had me in tears at the end when @JohnBishop100 did the BSL show. Fantastic,” another said.

John & Joe Bishop: Life After Deaf is now available to watch on ITV Hub. A signed version is also available.

