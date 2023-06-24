John Barrowman publicly shames restaurant after being kicked out

John Barrowman has been thrown out of a restaurant alongside a friend while on holiday.

The obviously bemused actor shared the odd incident with his Instagram followers.

The Torchwood star stood in front of the restaurant as he explained what he claims took place.

“The weirdest thing just happened to us,” he began in the video. “We went in there and wanted to eat there and, basically, in a polite way, the gentleman guided us out of one restaurant. took us to another, and kind of persuaded us not to come in.

“Kicked us out!”

John Barrowman explained to his followers what had just happened (Credit J Barrowman Instagram)

Read more: John Barrowman’s sad announcement amidst difficult time

John’s followers were appalled at the way he’d apparently been treated by the restaurant in Tacoma, Washington.

Corrie actress Lisa George added: “Shame on them!”

Someone calling themselves Santa J Claus japed: “Very disheartening. Someone’s going on the Naughty List!”

Another consoled: “Well, let’s be honest here, shall we! You guys are obviously far too “GAWJUS” and “FABULOUS” for that restaurant!”

One irate fan said: “OMG… I will never eat at one of their restaurants. I’m sorry, John.”

The restaurant quickly messaged John to say: “Oh no! So sorry to hear this happened! We’ll shoot you a DM and help get to the bottom of this.”

So hopefully John had a positive outcome – and a decent free meal in the end!

The 56-year-old has had a low profile on TV in recent times after reports emerged of alleged historical inappropriate behaviour on the set of Torchwood.

In November 2021, he insisted the controversy surrounding his past antics was ‘exaggerated’ – he branded it ‘silly behaviour’ – as he gave his first interview since being sacked.

Have you ever been made to feel unwelcome in a restaurant? Head to our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix to have your say!