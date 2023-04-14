Dancing On Ice star Joey Essex has reportedly split from his pro partner Vanessa Bauer as he plans to move to Dubai.

The pair recently confirmed that they were seeing together earlier this week, after performing together in the 2023 series of the skating show. However, their romance hasn’t lasted for long as reports claim that the couple have already gone their separate ways.

Dancing On Ice star Joey Essex splits from pro partner?

Joey appeared head over heels for his Dancing On Ice professional partner Vanessa ever since the start of the ITV show.

Viewers then saw the pair grow closer throughout their time on the show, where they narrowly missed out winning the series to Nile Wilson and Olivia Smart.

For now, he’s focussing on work opportunities and beginning a new chapter in Dubai.

After much speculation, Vanessa finally confirmed that she was ‘very happy’ with Joey this week. She told The Sun: “Me and Joey, we’re doing very good- we are doing really good at the moment.”

However, shortly after she confirmed her relationship with the TOWIE star, it’s been reported that the pair have split.

Their reported separation comes as Joey plans to move to Dubai. A source told MailOnline that Joey will now be ‘focusing on work opportunities’ as he prepares for this ‘massive change’.

They claimed: “Joey absolutely loved his time performing with Vanessa on Dancing On Ice – he will treasure those memories forever. But for now, he’s focussing on work opportunities and beginning a new chapter in Dubai.”

The source then went on to add that Joey’s ‘main priority’ is focusing on his move to the new country.

The insider added: “He’s definitely single and while Vanessa means a lot to him because of the experience they shared on the show, they’re just friends now. Joey has a busy life and career and right now his main priority is his house move, which will be a massive change for him.”

