Joe Wicks reveals real reason he’s taken daughter, five, out of school

Joe Wicks has revealed why he’s taken his five-year-old daughter out of school.

Joe shares daughter Indie, son Marley, three, and baby Leni, 11 months, with his wife Rosie, and the family is currently in America. The star admitted their round-the-world trip is part of the reason they’ve taken Indie out of school.

“It’s not a permanent thing, but we want to have another year together,” he told The Times, adding he “just loves being with my kids”.

Is homeschooling an option for Joe’s kids?

Joe added: “It’s not like I’m saying, I’m going to home school my kids and go and live on a farm in the middle of nowhere. It’s really just about our lifestyle.”

However, the nation’s favourite PE teacher started to receive flak for his choice.

“If I was getting attacked [online] every day, that would be hard,” he said.

Schoolwork is important to Joe

Joe even shared photos of his children doing schoolwork on what appeared to be a ferry.

He said in a Q&A with fans that the homeschooling decision came as they “just love being together as a family and want to spend more time with the kid while we can”.

“[Indie] had a great year in reception but we have always loved teaching the kids at home and want the freedom to travel more and explore the world,” he said.

However, their plans could still change admitted Joe.

“She might go to school next year,” he said. “We have no idea long term but want to do at least a year of home educating.”

