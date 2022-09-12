Joe Wicks has revealed his baby daughter’s name on Instagram.

The Body Coach and his wife Rosie announced the birth of their third child on Thursday (September 8).

Since then, fans have been clamouring to know what the couple decided to name her.

The couple, who are already parents to four-year-old Indigo and Marley, two, told their followers that they have named their daughter Leni Blossom Wicks.

TV’s Joe Wicks announces baby name

Joe told fans on Instagram: “Hello world. My name is Leni Blossom Wicks.”

Alongside the caption, Joe shared a black and white photo of his newborn wrapped up in a blanket.

Fans of the TV fitness guru rushed to congratulate the star and compliment the couple’s choice of name.

“Congrats to you all what a gorgeous name,” wrote one follower.

A second said: “She’s beautiful and so is her name!”

“Isn’t she just gorgeous! Congrats Joe,” said another follower.

Joe first announced the arrival of his third child last week.

He posted numerous family pictures, including Leni’s siblings meeting her for the first time, and told fans: “It’s a girl. Rosie gave birth at 4.32am this morning at home to an 8lb healthy baby in the birthing pool.

“Thank you to Emily & Helen our wonderful midwives who were there every step of the way. Time to rest now. Lots of love the Wicks family.”

Joe’s fans had a baby name idea

Shortly after the announcement, some fans urged Joe to name his daughter after the Queen, who died on September 8.

“I’m sure you must feel pretty torn right now, beyond happy about the birth of your new daughter, followed by this evening’s events. Don’t feel guilty about feeling happy. Have you considered the name Elizabeth?” said one.

However, others disagreed, saying: “Call your baby whatever you want to!! Don’t listen to the weirdos on here trying to tell you what to call your own child, or that you shouldn’t announce her birth the day she was actually born!!”

Meanwhile, fitness star Joe became a household name during the pandemic after posting daily YouTube in a bid to keep the country fit.

In 2021, he claimed a Guinness World Record after one of his online fitness classes was watched by nearly a million people.

During his career, Joe has also raised huge amounts of money for charity in his spare time. As a result, he was previously awarded an MBE by the Queen for his charity efforts and for helping children to keep active and mentally fit.

