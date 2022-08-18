Former EastEnders star Joe Swash has been labelled a ‘gentleman’ by fans after his sweet gesture to an ailing elderly lady this week.

The TV star, who is married to Stacey Solomon, impressed the public on Tuesday (16 August) when he carried a 95-year-old woman into hospital.

Joe, 40, was hailed a hero by a Twitter user, who revealed he had come to the rescue of her grandmother.

He made the pensioner’s day when he helped family members carry her into hospital when they were unable to find a wheelchair.

What did Joe Swash do?

The Twitter user wrote on the social media site: “Yesterday my 95 year old nan had a hospital app, in a very busy hospital, my 2 aunties that took her couldn’t find a wheelchair so had to half carry her in, out of all the people there a man ran straight to them to help @realjoeswash thank you so much.”

No problem! Your man looks amazing for 95 hope she Is ok 👍 https://t.co/S8bnbdOlp9 — Joe Swash (@realjoeswash) August 16, 2022

Joe on Twitter

A touched Joe replied to the tweet, saying: “No problem! Your nan looks amazing for 95, hope she is ok.”

The user then replied to Joe’s tweet, saying: “Thank you, she keeps telling everyone that you said she only looks 70! You made an old lady’s day!!!!”

Your nan looks amazing for 95, hope she is ok.

Joe’s fans and followers raced to tell him what a sweetheart he is for helping the damsel in distress.

One impressed fan tweeted: “Joe you give hope for humanity. Your act of kindness was a real gift to someone who was struggling. 100% amazing geezer bless you and your family with all the joy in the world.”

Another added: “That is just Joe, he is a kind, genuine man with a big heart …”

A third said: “Such a gentleman. Kind and caring.”

“Well done Joe, a proper gentleman,” added another person.

And yet another wrote: “Mr Swash you are a true gentleman!!”

Joe recently married Stacey at the end of July in an intimate ceremony at their home.

Last week Stacey, 33, gushed on Instagram about the best men on the day.

Joe Swash wedding

She revealed all four of their sons played a part and praised their kindness and maturity.

Stacey has two sons, Zachary, 14, and Leighton, 10, from a previous relationship.

Joe has son Harry, 15, from a previous relationship.

Stacey and Joe, 40, have son Rex, three, and one-year-old Rose together.

The Loose Woman host wrote: “Our Best Men. Surrounded by the most incredible men we could have ever wished for.

“I can’t even describe the feeling we get seeing how kind, mature, happy and caring you all are. Your speeches were everything.

“We love you all so much, more than you’ll ever know. To the moon and back forever boys.”

