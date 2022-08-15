Stacey Solomon reveals her best men at wedding as she gushes over their speeches

Stacey Solomon has revealed who the best men at her recent wedding were, after gushing over their speeches.

Stacey and Joe Swash married near the end of July in an intimate ceremony at their home.

Weeks later they still haven’t stopped talking about it.

Loose Women star Stacey, 32, took to Instagram to say a few words about the best men at their wedding.

She revealed all four of their sons played a part and praised their kindness and maturity.

Stacey has two sons, Zachary, 14, and Leighton, 10, from a previous relationship.

Former EastEnders star Joe has son Harry, 15, from a previous relationship.

Stacey and Joe, 40, have son Rex, three, and one-year-old Rose together.

The four boys all joined forces as a best man team.

Taking to Instagram Stacey posted a wedding day picture of the boys on a rope swing.

She wrote: “Our Best Men. Surrounded by the most incredible men we could have ever wished for.

“I can’t even describe the feeling we get seeing how kind, mature, happy and caring you all are. Your speeches were everything.

“We love you all so much, more than you’ll ever know. To the moon and back forever boys.”

Stacey has an impressive Instagram following of 5.3 million.

They were quick to react to Stacey’s sons.

She teased the picture of the boys on her Instagram Stories before revealing the cute snap.

The snap was blocked out but read: “This is the only picture we have of the boys so far. We get the album back on Tuesday and can’t wait.”

On the actual Instagram post, her close friend Mrs Hinch, Sophie Hinchcliffe, wrote: “Handsome boys both inside and out.

We love you all so much.

“I would give anything to have this whole day with you all again Stace.

“Boys…you were INCREDIBLE.”

A second comment read: “The most gorgeous boys ever,” with blue heart emojis. “So glad you are still enjoying your wedding bubble, stay I’m it for as long as you can.”

Another wrote: “This is adorable, what a bunch of incredible boys you have.”

