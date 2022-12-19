Jeff Brazier has announced he’s split from his wife Kate after nine years together.

The TV presenter shared the news on his Instagram on Monday as he revealed they split earlier this year.

Jeff and Kate had married in 2018 after first meeting in 2013.

Jeff Brazier wife

Alongside a photo of himself, Jeff wrote: “A moment to practice what I preach and start the new week with honesty.

“One for the smilers and eternally positive individuals who don’t often afford themselves the right to share their own vulnerabilities.

“I have so much to be grateful for and I appreciate facing the lessons I need to grow but this year has been challenging to say the least.”

Jeff and Kate split earlier this year after marrying in 2018 (Credit: SplashNews.com)

He went on to say: “My nine-year relationship ended earlier in the year and I’ve been working through that on top of supporting someone close to me who is going through something difficult.

“The boys and I have recently moved home to a new area & I spend most of the time alone as the boys obviously have their own things going on.

“It’s been constant change this year and I’m good with adapting but the combination of things have left me low at times and I’ve honestly never felt loneliness like it.

“Can we put Christmas back a few months?!”

Jeff has spoken about his challenging year (Credit: SplashNews.com)

What else did Jeff say?

Jeff continued, speaking about his “great friends” who are a “phone call away”.

He added: “Sometimes I find it hard to admit I’m struggling with all of the change preferring just to keep working through it myself. I’m a bit too good at that.

My nine-year relationship ended earlier in the year.

“There was always going to come a day when the boys didn’t want or need me so much and I thought I’d be more than ok with having all this time on my hands!”

Concluding his message, Jeff wrote: “My own self development and the kindness and support I’m able to give myself remains my strong point, I just need to work on connectedness and resist the life long temptation to deal with everything on my own.

“I know there are many of us out there that find it easier to support than be supported but here’s to a better balance of the two in 2023, we need it and deserve it.

“Well that wasn’t so hard after all. I hope if you need to level with a few people about how things are for you, it encourages you to do the same.”

His followers supported him in the comments as Lisa Snowdon said: “Hey darling. Sending you a big hug and know that I’m here if you wanna have a chat or a boogie.”

Meanwhile, one fan wrote: “Sending love. You are a real inspiration and seem a fantastic father and great guy.”

Another added: “So sorry your going through this, take care of yourself.”

