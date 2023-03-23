Jeff Brazier pays emotional tribute to Jade Goody 14 years after her ‘ridiculously cruel’ death

Jeff Brazier paid an emotional tribute to his ex-partner Jade Goody 14 years after her tragic death.

Jade sadly passed away on March 22, 2009 after being diagnosed with cervical cancer.

To mark the anniversary of her passing, Jeff shared a touching tribute to the mother of his children revealing that it’s ‘hard not to feel flat’.

TV personality Jeff Brazier marked the anniversary of Big Brother star Jade Goody’s ‘ridiculously cruel’ death (Credit: Cover Images)

Jeff Brazier pays an emotional tribute to Jade Goody

Jeff took to Instagram yesterday to post a heartbreaking tribute to Jade on the anniversary of her death.

Jade rose to fame when she appeared on the third series of Channel 4’s Big Brother and season five of the celebrity spin-off in 2007.

However, just a year later the reality star was diagnosed with cervical cancer.

The boys losing the most loving and protective mother any child could have hoped for at such a young age will never not feel ridiculously cruel.

Jade then sadly passed away in March 2009 at the young age of 27, leaving behind her two kids, Bobby and Freddie, with her ex-partner Jeff.

Marking 14 years since her death, Jeff shared a sweet photo of the star with her two sons.

He captioned the post: “14 years ago today. Hard not to feel flat.

“The boys losing the most loving and protective mother any child could have hoped for at such a young age will never not feel ridiculously cruel.

“The most charismatic, loyal, inquisitive, adaptable and switched on person I’ve known. Her strength lives on in her children. And I wanted to take a moment to honour her this evening and share that with you.”

Jade Goody passed away in 2009 after being diagnosed with cervical cancer (Credit: Cover Images)

Jeff shares ‘wonderful moment’ with their son Freddie

Jeff then went on to share a sweet moment that he shared with their son Freddie during the anniversary of his mother’s death.

He revealed that they were greeted with the song Rose Garden, the same song that Jade sang on Stars in Their Eyes, during their trip to the barbers.

He claimed: “One highlight from today though, I took Fred for a trim at @haychembarbers. Shortly after walking in we were greeted by the song ‘Rose Garden’.

“Not one you’d expect to hear too often but it was the song Jade sung on Stars in their Eyes. Fred caught the significance and it was a wonderful moment that proves she’s with them all the way.

“And on we go x.”

