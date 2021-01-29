Jeff Brazier has revealed he and wife Kate have “smashed it” during lockdown.

His comments come after the presenter admitted the couple were having problems towards the end of 2019.

Now, in an exclusive chat with Entertainment Daily, Jeff has spoken about their marriage.

And he’s revealed the couple are a “great team”.

Jeff Brazier has said he and wife Kate have been a ‘great team’ in lockdown (Credit: Splash News)

What did Jeff Brazier say about wife Kate?

Asked how lockdown had been for the family, Jeff – who has just launched his Absolute Radio podcast Only Human – revealed they’ve “smashed it”.

Jeff and Kate live with his sons from his relationship with the late Jade Goody, Freddie and Bobby.

Read more: Phil Vickery – who split from Fern Britton last year – reveals he’s ‘completely happy’

He revealed: “Listen, we’ve smashed it in all honesty.

“Lockdown has obviously tested relationships in a way that they’ve never been tested before. And in some respects it might be a good thing.

“But we turned a corner probably before lockdown anyway, but for the last 11 months we’ve just been a great team.

“I never really knew what marriage would look like but I’m really proud of the marriage we’re creating. So yes, it’s been going well,” he added.

Jeff said he’s sure his sons Bobby and Freddie think he’s an ‘idiot’ (Credit: Splash News)

What did Jeff Brazier say about his sons?

In his new podcast, Jeff takes questions from readers and, with his life coaching hat on, attempts to ease their worries and brighten their days.

But have his sons given it a listen?

“No they haven’t. They’re not interested in anything Dad does. No dad is cool,” Jeff laughed.

In the first episode, Jeff reveals some pretty personal stuff about the boys, but do they mind him speaking so openly about them?

“They’re used to me talking about them really and I like to think they trust me.

Read more: Scarlett Moffatt reveals she’d ‘never say never’ to a Gogglebox return

“I’m pretty sure they think I’m an idiot to be honest. But I think they respect me – there’s a healthy respect between us.

“I share enough that they know the truth about how things have been and as a result they do appreciate me. We’ve all got a lovely relationship because of that,” he said.

When it comes to opening up about their grief surrounding the loss of their mother, Jeff revealed the boys are sometimes guarded.

So are they open about their feelings, especially when it comes to grief?

“Yes and no. With teenagers they’re always quite guarded anyway.

“There are quality conversations that come out of nowhere. Someone is in that moment where they’re going to share how they feel and what’s on their mind and you get to unpick it with them and think that was really useful.

“A tricky one for any parent of teenagers generally is that you have to wait for your moments but when they offer you them, you take them.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Jeffro (@jeffbrazier)

When will we next see Jeff on TV?

For all those hoping to see Jeff’s handsome face on a TV screen near you soon, we have some bad news.

“I actually did do a competition for Loose Women recently but I made a conscious decision about a year ago to step away from daytime and to focus more on football, which is where I see my future.”

Jeff added: “I had a chat with someone the other day who said would you like to come back and do one [the competition] and it just felt like the wrong time to be turning down work and it’s something that I’ve always enjoyed anyway.

“It just felt like it didn’t hurt and it actually felt really good to be a part of that again. So I don’t know.

“I think a good way of surviving these lockdowns now we’ve realised work is such a privilege is to create as much of it as you can.

“I’m lucky that I’ve got about five or six different jobs. If you lose one you’ve still got others.”

Jeff’s just started his own podcast, Only Human (Credit: Supplied)

Jeff’s new Only Human podcast

Speaking about his Only Human podcast, Jeff revealed it’s been going down a storm with listeners.

“I’m proud that we’re doing it,” he said.

“It’s great timing for me as well because I get a great sense of responsibility. I’m a great self-developer and I like to be able to share everything I’m learning. I really enjoy it.

“It would be wasteful for me not to be raising some sort of issues,” he concluded.

Listen to Jeff Brazier – Only Human every Tuesday on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, the Absolute Radio app and all mainstream podcast providers. Listen to the first episode here.

Head to our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and tell us what you think of our story.