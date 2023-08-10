Jason Manford shares heart-wrenching plea for help as beloved family member goes missing

Actor and comedian Jason Manford has issued a plea to his followers on Twitter after his cat went missing

Jason alarmed his followers earlier today (August 10) about the worrying news and shared a photo in the hope that someone might find the cat.

The former Masked Singer contestant currently stars as The Cowardly Lion in The Wizard of Oz at the London Palladium.

Jason Manford’s cat has been missing for over a day (Credit: Splashnews.com)

Jason Manford asks Twitter for help

In between promoting his role in The Wizard of Oz, Jason told his Twitter followers that his cat has been missing since yesterday (August 9).

“Missing Cat! Gutted our beautiful boy has gone missing in Bramhall!” he wrote, adding, “Usually has a plod around the garden and comes back in but he’s been missing since yesterday morning.”

Jason continued: “If anyone lives in the area & sees him please let me know asap.”

The photo attached was a close-up pic of his cat sitting on the couch.

Missing Cat! Gutted our beautiful boy has gone missing in Bramhall! Usually has a plod around the garden and comes back in but he’s been missing since yesterday morning. If anyone lives in the area & sees him please let me know asap. pic.twitter.com/V8AC7oDQa2 — Jason Manford (@JasonManford) August 10, 2023

Fans sympathise with Jason

Since announcing the news, many of Jason’s followers have retweeted the post to help his cat return back to its home. Many have also sympathised with Jason and shared a bunch of supportive messages.

“Aww mate, that’s really sad news. Hoping you get him back safe and well,” one user wrote. “Bramhall people, please keep an eye out for Jason’s beautiful boy,” another person shared. “Oh no….. hope he’s found really soon,” a third user remarked.

As of writing this, Jason hasn’t updated his followers further about his cat

Fans share their support towards Jason during this tough time (Credit: Splashnews.com)

Read more: Jason Manford reveals family heartbreak as his nana dies months before milestone birthday

So, what do you think of this story? Head over to our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and share your thoughts.