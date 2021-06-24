Jason Manford sparks concern as he shares picture from hospital bed

Jason Manford has shared a surgery update from his hospital bed, after having an operation on his ankles.

The 40-year-old comedian still found time to crack a joke after the surgery, quipping that he was excited to be “back in a theatre” – even if it wasn’t the kind he usually frequents.

Posting to Instagram, Jason wrote: “Was lovely to back in a theatre after all this time! Not the kind I had in mind but I’ll take it! Thanks for all lovely messages folks.”

Celebs were quick to express their concerns for Jason when they saw him in his hospital bed and they wished him a speedy recovery.

Olly Murs wrote: “Jeez, what’s happening Jason! Sending you my love mate.”

TV presenter Ore Oduba also commented: “WTF!!? Man your theatre obsession has taken a turn. Get better soon bruvva x”

Meanwhile, singer Alfie Boe joked: “Are you having an ankle tuck??”

Claire Sweeney, Matt Lucas and Rebecca Adlington were also among Jason’s celebrity well-wishers, all sending him a message saying: “Hope you’re ok”.

It follows two images he posted yesterday in the run-up to his surgery, where Jason seemed to be finding the funnier side of things.

Jason posted one of his feet poking out from beneath the bedcovers, showing pen marks that marked out the area for the surgeons to operate on.

He joked: “Always a worry when they’ve gotta use a sharpie so they know which one to do! I’m having both. I almost asked him to write ‘not these’ on my knees”.

Jason Manford is used to a different type of theatre (Credit: SplashNews)

Jason Manford on Unbeatable

The other image shows the comedian catching up on some TV before the surgery, grinning as he poses with an image of himself on BBC One’s Unbeatable, which debuted last month with Jason as the host of the gameshow.

He wrote: “Surreal moment while I’m waiting for my ankles operation! Glad there’s some #Unbeatable entertainment on @BBCOne keeping me company.”

He also posted a photo to Twitter of a walking frame by his bed, with the caption: “Another thing me and Nana Manford have got in common.”

Another thing me and Nana Manford have got in common. 👴 😂 pic.twitter.com/JReLE6xHDP — Jason Manford (@JasonManford) June 23, 2021

Fans flooded Jason’s comments with well-wishes, with one asking on Twitter how soon he’ll be able to walk again after the surgery.

He replied: “No walking for a little bit, don’t think I’ll make SoccerAid this year!”

Jason was previously a part of the SoccerAid World XI team alongside stars including Roman Kemp, Mo Gilligan, Olly Murs and Dermot Kennedy in 2020, where his team won on penalties.

Jason Manford is the host of BBC One’s Unbeatable (Credit: BBC)

Football games won’t be only thing Jason is hoping to make a speedy recovery for this year – the father of six has recently rescheduled his new live stand-up shows for his Like Me tour from June 2021 to August. The tour is set to run until next November.

Explaining the delay in dates, he said: “Completely heartbroken to have to reschedule my tour, warm ups and all, until a safer time for you, me and the staff at all the venues.

“I want you to be able to come to the show without any stress or worries and to enjoy yourselves like we always have.”

