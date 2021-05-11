Jason Manford divided BBC viewers with his new game show, Unbeatable.

The series began this week on BBC One, and it may not have gotten the reaction the comedian hoped for.

In each episode, four opponents play solo and battle rounds in which they face a question and pick from a board of six rankable answers.

They can earn £100 each time their chosen answer beats another on the board. However, if they think they’ve picked the best answer, they can take a risk and hit their Unbeatable button and score a grand.

With one contestant remaining for the final, they get the chance to go all or nothing and double their money.

Unbeatable divided viewers at home (Credit: BBC)

What did viewers think of Jason Manford game show Unbeatable?

After the show aired on Monday, viewers rushed to Twitter to share what they thought about the concept.

However, sadly for Jason some of the tweets weren’t exactly full of praise.

“BBC you spelled your latest quiz #Unbeatable incorrectly, I think you meant unbearable,” ranted one viewer.

A second said: “Tried watching the new BBC quiz show #Unbeatable. Unbearable more like.”

“Who commissions this [bleep] like #unbeatable? As for Jason Manford he looked like he just got up!” tweeted a third.



Meanwhile, a fourth added: “First time watching… is it always so slow? #Unbeatable.”

However, thankfully some viewers found themselves warming to the show.

“Really enjoy your new game show @JasonManford! Pretty good at finding the #UNBEATABLE answer too! Where do I sign up lad?” said one fan.

A second said: “Excellent, it’s a fab show, looking forward to seeing it again!”

Jason’s still got something to smile about, however.

The comedian took to Twitter to reveal the show had won its timeslot during its debut episode.

He said: “Just a little thanks to folks who watched #Unbeatable yesterday. 1m viewers and it was up on the usual slot average. Cracking start. Catch it today at 2.15pm or on iPlayer!”

