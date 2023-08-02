Janette Manrara
Concerned fans warn new mum Janette Manrara as she shares pic of baby

Janette Manrara has been issued a warning by concerned fans after sharing a snap of her new baby on Instagram.

The Strictly star gave birth on Friday (July 28) to a beautiful baby daughter.

Yesterday saw Janette take to Instagram to share an adorable snap of her newborn baby, Lyra.

In the snap, Aljaz and Lyra can be seen taking a nap together. Aljaz is wrapped up in a big blanket, whilst Lyra is fast asleep in her cot, with a blanket over her.

“This is what I woke up to this morning. My heart melted. @aljazskorjanec will not leave her side,” Janette captioned the post.

“He is such an incredible father already. Watching him w/ Lyra is so beautiful. It’s so great to see men really taking on being great fathers to their children these days. I feel very lucky in this moment to have such an amazing partner. Love you Bučko,” she then added.

Janette Manrara on Lorraine
Janette has been issued a warning (Credit: ITV)

Janette Manrara issued warning over snap of baby

However, despite being very cute, some fans were concerned. In the snap, a big pillow can be seen next to Lyra’s head. Some fans were concerned it could fall on top of her. They issued Janette with a warning.

“As beautiful as this picture is and a huge congratulations but please please be careful of that cushion and the blanket being so close to her face!” one fan commented.

“Mind that massive cushion by babies head,” another said. “Please keep the cushion away from her face and tuck the blanket in at waist height. Same for any cuddly toys you might want to add to her cot. Better to be safe than sorry,” a third wrote.

Janette Manrara
Janette’s fans went wild over the snap (Credit: CoverImages.com)

Fans gush over Janette’s snap

Other fans took to the comment section to gush over Janette’s new Instagram post.

“This is beautiful,” John Whaite commented. “Bless him [Aljaz],” Kimberley Walsh said.

“Aww this is adorable!! My heart literally melted!! He’s such an amazing father already!!” a third wrote.

“Awww so adorable,” another said. “Oh, how beautiful, you’re both amazing parents already, love the bond you have,” a fifth gushed.

