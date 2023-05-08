Janette Manrara has been left heartbroken over the passing of a family member.

The Strictly Come Dancing star, 39, took to her Instagram page today (May 8) to share the heartbreaking news.

Sharing a video of family members, Janette revealed that her grandfather had passed away.

Janette Manrara heartbreaking news

In the clip, the star can be seen speaking Spanish with her grandfather.

Her caption read: “I’ve been quiet this weekend because early Saturday morning I found out the sad news of the passing of my grandfather, Miguel Angel Manrara. He was a man full of life, hardworking, and always telling jokes and stories.

“When my parents were at work, he would always take me to singing, acting, dancing, whatever I needed. ‘It’s because of me she made it!’, he joked and shouted loudly w/ so much joy and pride in his heart whenever he watched me dance.

“He always called me his ‘caballa’, which means female horse. He saw my perseverance and strength to always keep pushing for my dreams. When times were tough, he always reminded me that I was ‘una caballa’ to keep pushing forward.”

She continued: “It’s because of his sacrifice, and that of my grandmother and parents, that I was able to fly and make dreams comes true. We were extremely close.

“It’s very difficult being away from my family during this time, but I will cherish forever our car journeys, the days at the beach after school, all the jokes and stories, and the love and wisdom he always shared w/ me. I hope that I forever make you proud grandpa. I love you with all my heart…. Until we meet again.”

Janette is of0Ccuban descent and was born in Miami in the United States.

Fans send their condolences

Taking to the comments section, many fans sent their heartfelt messages to the star.

One person wrote: “I’m so sorry. Sending all my love to you and the family.”

A second said: “Aww Janette. This breaks my heart. Sending both you and your family all the love in the world.”

Janette Manrara and her husband Aljaž Škorjanec recently announced that they are expecting their first child together (Credit: ITV)

“Sending you all my love. He will be watching over you,” another added.

And a fourth user commented: “Aww such sad news for you and your family. Remember those special memories and keep them close to your heart.”

