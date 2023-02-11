Janet Street Porter slams ‘circus of ghouls’ around Nicola Bulley investigation

Journalist Janet Street Porter has laid into the ‘ghoulish’ antics of people fascinated by the Nicola Bulley investigation.

Nicola went missing while out walking her dog on January 27 in the morning. While the Lancashire Police are busy investigating numerous leads, the case has captured the imagination of the nation.

There have been reports of conspiracy theorists travelling to St Michael’s on Wyre to visit where mortgage broker Nicola was last seen.

Some are even thought to have taken ‘selfies’ on the bench where the 45-year-old’s phone was discovered.

Now, Loose Women star Janet Street Porter has openly criticised armchair detectives who are racing to see where Nicola disappeared.

“The Nicola Bulley mystery isn’t a Netflix crime show,” she wrote in the Mail. “Our endless demand for TV police dramas is to blame for the circus of ghouls and amateur detectives salivating over this tragic saga and adding to the agony of her poor family.”

Elsewhere, Channel 5 has faced criticism for airing a documentary around Nicola’s documentary.

The Nicola Bulley mystery isn’t a Netflix crime show

Vanished: Where is Nicola Bulley? saw presenter Dan Walker interview Nicola’s partner, Paul Ansell, to examine the lead-up to when the 45-year-old was last seen.

It was heartbreaking to interview Paul Ansell for our special programme on his missing partner, Nicola Bulley. Paul is going through hell but says “Nicky would never give up on us so we will never give up on her”. Vanished: Where Is Nicola Bulley?

For many, Channel 5 airing a documentary about Nicola’s disappearance, just two weeks after she was last seen, was a step too far.

Some criticised the interview as ‘sensationalist’, while others said it was ‘inappropriate.’

Lancashire Police response

Lancashire Police does not believe anyone else was involved in Nicola’s disappearance. However, they are calling for anyone with any information to come forward.

“Throughout this investigation we have been keeping an open mind about what might have happened to Nicola, and we continue to look at all the potential scenarios to eliminate them,” a police spokesperson said on Friday.

