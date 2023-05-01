Jane McDonald wows in swimsuit picture as she makes TV announcement to fans

TV star Jane McDonald has wowed fans with a swimsuit picture she shared on her social media account today, making an announcement within her Instagram Story.

This comes as part of her currently airing Channel 5 series, Holidaying With Jane McDonald. The first episode of the travel show followed Jane as she travelled through Kenya, onto her first ever Safari.

In this episode, Jane grew emotional. “That’s how powerful it was, for me, sleeping under the stars. I’m grateful, I’m thankful, I’m blessed and emotional,” she said, as she wrapped up her journey.

However, Jane isn’t done yet. But what – or more specifically, where – is next for the national treasure?

Jane has revealed her next exciting destination (Credit: Channel 5/YouTube)

Jane McDonald shares TV news

Sharing a picture of herself posing in a swimsuit while relaxing in a luxurious outdoor pool, Jane shared a TV update with her fans. Writing in an Instagram Story under her own account, she revealed her latest TV adventure.

“The Seychelles with Jane McDonald,” Jane wrote, revealing her next outing. “Watch this Thurs, 4th May, 8pm on Channel 5.”

Jane is off to the Seychelles! (Credit: Channel 5/YouTube)

The Seychelles with Jane McDonald

As suggested by her post, Jane will visit the Seychelles for her next television destination, which airs May 4th on Channel 5. The Seychelles is an archipelago of 115 islands in the Indian Ocean, near East Africa. It is home to numerous beaches, rare animals and coral reefs – all of which Jane will see on her trip.

Says the promotional description for the episode: “Jane visits the beautiful beaches of Mahé in the Seychelles. In the course of her adventure, she snorkels over coral reefs, creates a silk sarong and feasts on the island’s fabulous foods.”

The Seychelles with Jane McDonald will air Thursday 4th May on Channel 5 at 8pm. It will also be available to stream on My5.

