Jane McDonald delights fans with news of new beginnings today: ‘Been waiting for this!’

Jane McDonald took to Instagram to announce news of her new series earlier today (Thursday, January 5).

The singer’s fans were delighted, with many keen for the star to know how excited they are about it!

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Jane McDonald (@thejanemcdonald)

Jane McDonald big announcement on Instagram

Earlier today saw Jane take to Instagram to share some exciting news with her fans.

In a post for her 194k followers to see, Jane revealed that a new series of her show is coming to screens.

The star uploaded a couple of pictures of herself posing for the camera to announce the news.

“The new series of Holidaying with Jane McDonald starts this Friday, 6th January at 9pm on Channel 5,” she captioned the post.

“Join me as I explore Las Vegas from my base at the famous Caesars Palace! #lasvegas #lasvegasstrip.”

Jane’s followers were excited by her announcement (Credit: ITV)

Fans go wild for Jane’s announcement

A number of Jane’s followers took to the comment section to gush over the 59-year-old’s news.

“Looking forward to seeing this Jane, love your series,” one fan commented.

“Yay can’t wait, a bit of escapism in January thank you, Jane,” another said.

“Been waiting for this,” a third gushed.

“Can’t wait to see it, Jane,” another wrote.

“Looking forward to the new series,” a fifth commented.

Jane won a big prize recently (Credit: ITV)

Jane McDonald wins big award!

The singer’s big news comes just days after winning Entertainment Daily’s National Treasure Award.

“There’s a lot of things that I fail miserably at, but when something like this happens you just think, oh, that’s wonderful,” she told ED!.

Yay can’t wait, a bit of escapism in January thank you, Jane.

She then went on to say that she was “thrilled” to win. She then thanked her fans for voting.

Jane took to Instagram to share the result with her followers too.

“Wow, I’m thrilled to have won the national treasure award @entdaily – a huge thank you to everyone who voted for me!!” she captioned the post.

“The only possible winner Jane!” one fan commented. We couldn’t agree more.

Read more: Jane McDonald delights fans as she shares heartwarming Christmas news

Holidaying With Jane McDonald airs on Friday, January 6, from 9pm on Channel 5.

Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know what you think of this story.