Jane McDonald declares ‘I love my life’ on Instagram as she shares behind-the-scenes glimpse at new travel show

Jane McDonald gushes over her wardrobe for new travel series

By Aaliyah Ashfield

TV presenter Jane McDonald shared her ‘favourite part’ of her job on Instagram this morning.

The star teased her fans with a behind-the-scenes clip for her new travel series.

In the video, Jane left us all speechless as she flaunted her extensive collection of ‘amazing’ clothing for the show.

And we can’t wait to see her wear the outfits for real in her upcoming travel show!

TV presenter Jane McDonald shares behind-the-scenes of her new travel series (Credit: ITV)

Jane McDonald on Instagram

Jane delighted her fans with a glimpse of behind-the-scenes of her new travel series.

Taking to Instagram, she posted a video of gushing over her new wardrobe for the upcoming series.

In the video, Jane shows her followers the fabulous collection of clothing that she gets to pick from for her new show.

She says: “Look at all of these clothes. This is one of my favourite parts of the travel shows. It’s because I get to pick all of these amazing clothes. And look I’ll be going through all these today.”

Excited about her new series, she also declared: “I love my life!”

Fans also flooded the comments to share their envy for Jane’s ‘amazing’ clothing collection.

One viewer wrote: “Always look amazing. Love the outfits you wear.”

Another also said: “Fabulous clothes!”

A third added: “Wow!! Every woman’s dream!”

Jane McDonald looks shocked on Loose Women
Jane McDonald announced that she was going on tour (Credit: ITV)

The behind-the-scenes clip came after Jane finished the first half of her Let The Light In 2022 tour.

Jane excited fans when she announced that she was going on tour at the start of this summer.

But the first half of her tour sadly came to an end on July 25.

She took to Twitter to thank everyone for her lovely messages and announce that she will be back on tour in “a few weeks”.

She tweeted: “The first half of my 2022 tour has been AMAZING!

“Thank you for all the wonderful messages letting me know how much you’ve all enjoyed the show.”

Jane then added: “I’ll be back out on tour in a few weeks- find all the tour dates on my website.”

