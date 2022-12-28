Jamie Redknapp defended by fans as he’s trolled over ‘inappropriate’ Christmas pic amid cost of living crisis

Jamie Redknapp has been trolled over an Instagram snap of his family’s Christmas celebration, with some branding it “inappropriate”.

However, the former footballer’s fans have come to his defence after the star received backlash.

Jamie Redknapp ‘inappropriate’ Christmas Instagram snap

Jamie recently took to Instagram to share a Christmas snap with his 1.4 million followers.

The 49-year-old uploaded five photos to his Instagram page. The snaps showed him and his family sitting down for Christmas dinner.

In one photo, Jamie can be seen posing for a pic with the chef who seemingly cooked the family’s enormous Christmas meal this year.

“Happy Christmas and God Jul [red love heart emoji],” Jamie captioned the post.

“Love from our family. Amazing food @rest_story,” he added.

Jamie’s photo was slammed (Credit: SplashNews.com)

Jamie Redknapp Christmas Instagram slammed

Some of the former Liverpool football star’s followers were not impressed with his Christmas celebration snaps.

Some thought that the star was showing off and being “overly indulgent”, especially amid the ongoing cost of living crisis.

“Cook your own food ffs! Why be so overly indulgent. It’s not hard to do,” one of his followers ranted.

“Not appropriate. People starving,” another commented.

“No cost of living crisis here I see,” a third wrote.

“Private chef. Just like Christmas,” another said sarcastically.

“Looks like the cost of living hasn’t hit home yet,” a fifth commented.

Some of Jamie’s followers defended him (Credit: Sky Sports / YouTube)

Fans defend Jamie

However, other followers were quick to show their support to Jamie and took to the comment section to defend him.

“Some people acting like the cost of living crisis is Jamie’s fault,” one of his followers commented.

“Well in Jamie, some proper jealous [bleeps] on here,” another said.

“Food looks great. You’ve earnt your money so you should be able to spend it however you like. I think a chef is a great idea,” a third wrote.

“Great family picture. For all the haters saying negative stuff these days, there’s always somebody to upset.”

“Ultimately your career defines your lifestyle and the effort put in so well done. I bet 1000000% all the haters would be doing the same if they could afford to,” another said.

ED! has contacted reps for Jamie for comment.

