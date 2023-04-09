Jamie Oliver on This Morning and smiling at event with wife Jools
News

Jamie Oliver and wife Jools announce huge wedding news: ‘A joyful moment to share with you all’

Jamie and Jools had initially married back in 2000

By Rebecca Carter

Jamie Oliver and his wife Jools have renewed their wedding vows after 23 years together.

The chef married Jools in 2000 and the couple have five children together.

Sharing the news on his Instagram today, Jamie announced that he and Jools had “got married again” in the Maldives.

Jamie Oliver and wife Jools smiling at event
Jools and Jamie have renewed their wedding vows (Credit: SplashNews.com)

Jamie Oliver renews wedding vows with wife Jools

He wrote: “Morning all, me & @joolsoliver got married again! Yep after 23 years together, we thought it would be a special moment to celebrate renewing our wedding vows before the kids all start leaving the nest.

“It was really special, funny and romantic with the words in the ceremony making more sense having come this far together.

We’ve always dreamed of going to the Maldives and it was just as you would have dreamed.

“It seems like a blink since the first wedding which we kept very private apart from the paparazzi at the village church we thought it would be a happy and joyful moment to share with you all this Easter.”

Meanwhile, Jamie added: “We’ve always dreamed of going to the Maldives and it was just as you would have dreamed, simply amazing!

Jamie Oliver speaking and cooking on This Morning
Jamie has five children with wife Jools (Credit: ITV)

“A massive thank you to all the team at @discoversoneva for blowing our minds and making this moment so special and memorable big love guys Jamie.”

His followers and fans offered their congratulations to the star. Gary Barlow wrote: “Awwww congratulations love birds.”

This Morning baker Juliet Sear said: “Wow Jamie this looks like absolute heaven! Congratulations to you both I would love to do this one day hint hint.”

Dermot O’Leary added: “Congrats champ.”

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by Jools Oliver (@joolsoliver)

Meanwhile, one fan commented: “Oh wow!! What a gorgeous thing to do.”

Another said: “Congratulations to you both & your beautiful family.”

Read more: Jamie Oliver has The One Show viewers swearing at ‘patronising’ living crisis tips

Oliver and Jools married back in 2000 at All Saints Church in Rickling, Essex.

They have five children – Poppy, 21, Daisy, 19, Petal, 14, Buddy, 12, and River, six.

YouTube video player

Head to our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and share your thoughts about this story.

Related Topics

Jamie Oliver Jools Oliver

Trending Articles

Ruth Langsford smiling in pink blazer on Lorraine
Ruth Langsford makes heartwarming gesture to son Jack’s girlfriend as fans gush
Prince Louis and Kate at Easter Sunday church service
Prince Louis makes Easter Sunday church debut as he joins William, Kate, George and Charlotte
King Charles wearing his medals
Royal family dealt huge blow just weeks before King Charles’ coronation
Alison Hammond/Vanessa Feltz
Alison Hammond sparks backlash in fierce online row after This Morning comment
S Club Paul
Paul Cattermole: S Club 7 bandmates ‘concerned about his return to fame’ before tragic death
King Charles and Prince Harry
The moment Charles and William decided never to meet Harry alone again