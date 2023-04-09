Jamie Oliver and wife Jools announce huge wedding news: ‘A joyful moment to share with you all’

Jamie Oliver and his wife Jools have renewed their wedding vows after 23 years together.

The chef married Jools in 2000 and the couple have five children together.

Sharing the news on his Instagram today, Jamie announced that he and Jools had “got married again” in the Maldives.

Jools and Jamie have renewed their wedding vows (Credit: SplashNews.com)

Jamie Oliver renews wedding vows with wife Jools

He wrote: “Morning all, me & @joolsoliver got married again! Yep after 23 years together, we thought it would be a special moment to celebrate renewing our wedding vows before the kids all start leaving the nest.

“It was really special, funny and romantic with the words in the ceremony making more sense having come this far together.

We’ve always dreamed of going to the Maldives and it was just as you would have dreamed.

“It seems like a blink since the first wedding which we kept very private apart from the paparazzi at the village church we thought it would be a happy and joyful moment to share with you all this Easter.”

Meanwhile, Jamie added: “We’ve always dreamed of going to the Maldives and it was just as you would have dreamed, simply amazing!

Jamie has five children with wife Jools (Credit: ITV)

“A massive thank you to all the team at @discoversoneva for blowing our minds and making this moment so special and memorable big love guys Jamie.”

His followers and fans offered their congratulations to the star. Gary Barlow wrote: “Awwww congratulations love birds.”

This Morning baker Juliet Sear said: “Wow Jamie this looks like absolute heaven! Congratulations to you both I would love to do this one day hint hint.”

Dermot O’Leary added: “Congrats champ.”

Meanwhile, one fan commented: “Oh wow!! What a gorgeous thing to do.”

Another said: “Congratulations to you both & your beautiful family.”

Oliver and Jools married back in 2000 at All Saints Church in Rickling, Essex.

They have five children – Poppy, 21, Daisy, 19, Petal, 14, Buddy, 12, and River, six.

