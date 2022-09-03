Jamie Oliver has The One Show viewers swearing at ‘patronising’ living crisis tips

Jamie Oliver had viewers raging on The One Show last night (September 2).

The millionaire chef appeared on the BBC to show viewers how to make a hearty soup to prepare for autumn.

Jamie decided to cook up a sausage and minestrone soup with ingredients including Cumberland sausage, red wine and parmesan cheese.

The star shared that he chose the recipe in a bid to help viewers save cash during the cost of living crisis.

He said: “In this book, I’ve used supermarket ingredients, never more than eight ingredients and for now when people are talking about the cost of living and stuff like that, most of the recipes are in pans on hobs.

“So a hob is about four times cheaper than an oven.”

Jamie insisted that the meal was under £2 a portion, saying: “Ten minutes of cooking that’s about 10p, actually slightly less, in energy. And this dish with no tweaks is £1.45 per portion.”

However, despite his best efforts, Jamie’s words of wisdom didn’t quite go down as well as the chef may have hoped.

As a result, numerous viewers rushed to social media to criticise his remarks, and many didn’t hold back!

“Nothing like a millionaire Jamie Oliver teaching us how to cook for a pound #TheOneShow,” ranted one angry viewer.

@bbcPoV #TheOneShow A cost of living crisis and the One Show production team has, so far, had Mary, Nadya and Jamie talking about impossibility expensive food which requires ingredients unavailable from low cost supermarkets or food banks. — (Auntie) Judith Mules (@judy_slippers) September 2, 2022

A second complained that Jamie’s ingredients were too expensive: “A cost of living crisis and the One Show production team has, so far, had Mary, Nadya and Jamie talking about impossibly expensive food which requires ingredients unavailable from low-cost supermarkets or food banks.”

“Don’t really think the public wants to hear the rich ponce Jamie Oliver educating on how to make meals on a budget. Can you buy a ‘portion’ of an ingredient, Jamie? No #TheOneShow,” fired back a third viewer.

A fourth moaned at the price of Jamie’s cookbook, which he was flogging, saying: “Book costs £20 to show you how to make a £1 dinner. What’s the point eh when you’re in a food bank eh? Fresh veg and fruit non-existent. Now red wine? F**k me Jamie I ain’t got red pop!! #TheOneShow”.

