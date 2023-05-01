Jamie Oliver shares emotional tribute following sad death: ‘I can’t believe I’m writing this’

Jamie Oliver has shared an emotional tribute following the death of Jock Zonfrillo, who he previously worked with.

The TV chef, 47, took to his Instagram to pay the tribute to Scottish TV presenter Jock following his “sudden death”. Jock was a judge on MasterChef Australia.

Jamie admitted he’s in “total shock” to wake up to the news and said Jock was always “generous with his time”.

Chef Jamie paid a sad tribute to Jock following his “sudden death” (Credit: ITV)

Jamie Oliver on Jock Zonfrillo’s death

The star wrote on Monday (May 1): “I’m in total shock to wake up to the sudden death of chef Jock Zonfrillo. We had the best time working together for this years MasterChef. I can’t tell how good it was to work with him!

“Jock was very generous to me with his time and spirit in the show and for that I was really grateful… Mellisa [Leong], Andy [Allen] & Jock work as the most inspiring judges and mentors and each have there very own unique view and style…

“Jock will be so very missed… I can’t believe I’m writing this. Sending heart felt love and condolences to all of his family, friends and his second family the MasterChef team and contestants. Love Jamie.”

Tributes have poured in for Jock (Credit: Shutterstock)

Jamie isn’t the only celebrity chef to pay tribute to Jock. Gordon Ramsay also paid tribute on his Twitter account. He wrote: “Saddened by the devastating news of Jock Zonfrillo’s passing. I truly enjoyed the time we spent together on MasterChef in Australia.

“Sending all my love to Lauren and the family in this difficult time.”

Saddened by the devastating news of Jock Zonfrillo’s passing. I truly enjoyed the time we spent together on MasterChef in Australia. Sending all my love to Lauren and the family in this difficult time Gx — Gordon Ramsay (@GordonRamsay) May 1, 2023

Many fans shared their tributes in the comment sections of Jamie and Gordon’s posts. One person said: “I can’t get my head to process this awful news.”

I’m in total shock to wake up to the sudden death of chef Jock Zonfrillo.

Another wrote: “I’m just so devastated. I was so excited for the show to start today. We just recently watched an older series he did. I just have no words. What a loss.”

Jamie features on the 15th series of MasterChef Australia as a guest judge.

Read more: Jamie Oliver and wife Jools announce huge wedding news: ‘A joyful moment to share with you all’

It was due to premiere in Australia on Monday night. However, due to Jock’s death, it won’t air this week.

Head to our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and share your thoughts about this story.