James and Ola Jordan being interviewed on Loose Women
James and Ola Jordan hit back at trolls after controversial decision about daughter Ella

'You have to do what is right for you'

By Gabrielle Cracknell

Former Strictly stars James and Ola Jordan have revealed they made a controversial admission about their daughter Ella – and a lot of people have something to say about it.

The dancers have revealed they let their three-year-old daughter sleep in their bed, and “don’t care” what trolls have to say about it.

James and Ola

James and Ola Jordan welcomed daughter Ella in 2020 (Credit: YouTube)

James and Ola Jordan on decision about daughter Ella

Pro dancers James and Ola welcomed their first and only daughter, Ella, in 2020. They have spoken openly about their fertility issues, and the gruelling three years it took them to have a baby with IVF.

They frequently share adorable snaps of Ella with their many Instagram followers. Earlier in the year, they celebrated her third birthday with an enviable Frozen-themed birthday bash. They have also enjoyed playdates with fellow Strictly couple Rachel Riley and Pasha Kovalev’s children.

However, James and Ola have recently come under fire regarding their parenting. The dancing duo claim they have been “trolled” for their decision to let their toddler sleep in their bed at night.

Speaking about the pressure of being a celebrity parent, James told The Sun: “So many people have questioned us about the fact we let Ella sleep in our bed, that was always the biggest thing and people said how wrong it is.”

It’s about doing what is right for you.

Wife Ola continued to defend their decision: “But she sleeps! And it means I get cuddles in the morning and I’ll take all the cuddles I can get so…”

James and Ola Jordan

James and Ola have hit out at trolls over their parenting (Credit: Splash News)

Clearly letting the trolls have no influence over her parenting decisions, Ola hit back: “Everyone has their opinions. You have to do what is right for you. Whether she sleeps with you or whether she doesn’t. It’s about doing what is right for you.”

The former Strictly Come Dancing stars have discussed wanting more children in the future, but have said with their fertility issues, sadly it’s “not that simple”.

